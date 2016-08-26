Are you in Italy? Are you affected by the earthquake? If it's safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on +44 7435 939 154 to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

Amatrice, Italy (CNN) A firefighter who pulled an 8-year-old girl from the rubble in central Italy after this week's earthquake devastated the region said rescuers "exploded with joy" after finding her alive.

Speaking to the Italian ANSA news agency, Angelo Moroni described the moment he and other firefighters rescued Giorgia, digging through the mountains of debris with their bare hands for hours.

"At times like that you don't think, you go on for hours without feeling thirst or tiredness. We were sure she was safe only when we put her on a stretcher and doctors carried her away. Then we exploded with joy for this great result," he said.

"The joy was huge."

Giorgia's rescue has been one of the few stories of hope since the 6.2-magnitude quake struck Wednesday, killing at least 267 people and injuring 400 others.

Giorgia was trapped for 17 hours under the rubble in Pescara del Tronto, one of the worst-affected villages, CNN affiliate RAI reported.

Video of the rescue showed the girl emerging apparently in good condition.

But her 10-year-old sister, who was next to her, wasn't so lucky. She was killed, but the girls' parents were pulled out alive.

Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas. Hide Caption 1 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26. Hide Caption 2 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It's unclear how many people remain trapped under debris. Hide Caption 3 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25. Hide Caption 4 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25. Hide Caption 5 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake. Hide Caption 6 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors. Hide Caption 7 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25. Hide Caption 8 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A bird's eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24. Hide Caption 9 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 10 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24. Hide Caption 11 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice. Hide Caption 12 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake. Hide Caption 13 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice. Hide Caption 14 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24. Hide Caption 15 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24. Hide Caption 16 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto. Hide Caption 17 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto. Hide Caption 18 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 19 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Residents take in the damage in Amatrice. Hide Caption 20 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy. Hide Caption 21 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto. Hide Caption 22 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 23 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 24 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24. Hide Caption 25 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto. Hide Caption 26 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 27 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Residents search for victims in Amatrice. Hide Caption 28 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 29 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto. Hide Caption 30 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice. Hide Caption 31 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 32 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man is pulled alive from the rubble. Hide Caption 33 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 34 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake. Hide Caption 35 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice. Hide Caption 36 of 36

"I hope Giorgia remembers little of this place, rather I hope she forgets everything," Moroni told ANSA.

The news agency reported the girl was taken to the hospital and was recovering after undergoing surgery.

72-hour window

The death toll is climbing slowly, and it is unclear how many people remain trapped under the mounds of concrete, brick and stone. The rescue mission entered its third day Friday, still within the crucial 72-hour window in which the possibility of survival is highest.

Aftershocks have rattled rescuers and residents racing against the clock to find survivors, including again early Friday.

"People were just running onto the roads away from buildings in a panic. We saw our cameras shaking, and journalists here too were panicking," CNN's Margot Haddad said.

State of emergency

The Italian Council of Ministers approved a state of emergency Thursday for the regions affected by the earthquake, allocating 50 million euros (about $56.5 million) in funding.

Camps set up by volunteers litter the mountain region where the earthquake hit on August 24. Locals say they will stay here for a few days before heading back towards Rome to family and friends. A photo posted by Lauren Moorhouse (@lomoorhouse) on Aug 26, 2016 at 2:14am PDT

Officials set up a red zone in Amatrice -- the hardest-hit town with 207 dead -- where buildings crumbled in the aftershocks, many of these weakened structures from the 14th century.

Rescue crews kept working in the area, but journalists and residents were not allowed access.

Rescue services gather at one of the routes into Amatrice. A larger red zone has been established this morning after local reports of another earthquake overnight. A photo posted by Lauren Moorhouse (@lomoorhouse) on Aug 26, 2016 at 1:53am PDT

Journalist Lucy Kafanov tweeted that Amatrice's mayor had said several bridges were "now unusable making the town inaccessible" and that officials were looking to build an alternate route.

The Mayor of #Amatrice just told us several bridges are now unusable making the town inaccessible. Priority now is to build alternate route — Lucy Kafanov (@LucyKafanov) August 26, 2016

CNN reporters on the ground saw officials diverting vehicles from the area and said displaced people were taking up tents in emergency camps set up in the nearby Accumoli, where 11 others died in the quake.

Destruction of cultural heritage

JUST WATCHED Aftershocks hamper rescue efforts in Italy quake zone Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Aftershocks hamper rescue efforts in Italy quake zone 02:03

Central Italy is home to many historical buildings, which are the backbone of the region's tourism industry.

Earthquakes here not only bring a tragic loss of life but also leave cultural structures damaged or completely destroyed.

RAI, the CNN affiliate, reported damage to 293 pieces of cultural heritage, including 50 that were destroyed.

The Roman Catholic Urbino Cathedral in the affected city of Urbino has sustained small cracks in its internal structure.

The Monastery of St. Chiara in Camerino, the Basilica of St. Francesco and the church of Sant'Agostino in Amatrice have partially collapsed.

JUST WATCHED Building collapses live in Italy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Building collapses live in Italy 00:54

Historic buildings and city walls in Nursia and a cathedral in San Giuliano also were damaged.