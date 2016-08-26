French court suspends burkini ban

(CNN) Mayors do not have the right to ban burkinis, France's highest administrative court ruled Friday.

The Council of State's ruling suspends a ban in the town of Villeneuve-Loubet, near Nice, and could affect cities around the country that have prohibited the full-length swimsuit.

Human rights activists argue that such measures are illegal, and that pushes to outlaw the garment are Islamophobic.

Photo sparks outrage

Police confront a woman in a burkini on the beach along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice this week.

Authorities in Nice say the officers were simply exercising their duties. Deputy Mayor Christian Estrosi denounced the photos, saying they put the officers in danger.

"I condemn these unacceptable provocations," he said.

In London, demonstrators created a makeshift beach Thursday outside the French Embassy for a "Wear what you want beach party."

Jenny Dawkins, a Church of England priest, told CNN she joined the protest after seeing a photo of the incident in Nice.

"I think it's a frightening image," she said. "I find it quite chilling to see an image of a woman surrounded by men with guns being told to take her clothes off."

What are France's burqa laws?

In April 2011, France became the first European country to ban wearing in public the burqa, a full-body covering that includes a mesh over the face, and the niqab, a full-face veil with an opening for the eyes.

And much like the recent burkini bans, opinion in the country is divided between those who see the laws as an infringement on religious freedom, and those who view the Islamic dress as inconsistent with France's rigorously enforced secularism.

Those breaking the law f ace fines of 150 euros (about $205) or public service duties.