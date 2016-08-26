How people around the world are saying no to France's burkini ban

(CNN) From nuns frolicking on the beach to motorcyclists lounging in full gear, the Internet served up its own answer to France's burkini ban this week.

Police patrolling the promenade des anglais beach in Nice fine a woman for wearing a burkini on August 24, 2016.

Twitter uses share images of nuns...

As the ban targets overtly religious clothing , many Twitter users wondered if nuns in habits would also be affected.

I wonder if France would make these ladies take their clothes off too. #BurkiniBan pic.twitter.com/PP6EIWlaoZ — Irene Adler (@The_Whip_Hand) August 24, 2016

They posted images of carefree nuns frolicking at the beach, in an effort to highlight what they feel is the ban's hypocrisy.

The #burkiniban is not about the promotion of secularist society. Exhibit A. Eurocentrically acceptable attire... pic.twitter.com/wQ1Re7rs3A — Ally (@allyska) August 24, 2016

...and motorkinis

Meanwhile, images of motorcyclists lounging on the beach in protective gear have given rise to the hashtag #motorkini.

A genius came up with #motorkini 😂 in solidarity with Muslim women banned from wearing #burkini on French beaches pic.twitter.com/pn9gYEiZrn — Yasmin Khan (@ykhan100) August 25, 2016

Cartoonists poke fun

Artists across the globe also turned their hands to the controversy.

Sudanese designer Khalid Albaih depicted a woman being ordered to undress in France, and uncover in other parts of the world.

#Khartoon - Laws - To cover or uncover? name of freedom, while others in the name of religion #cartoon pic.twitter.com/ZWIVwjHYcN — ALBAIH (@khalidalbaih) August 24, 2016

The Bangkok-based political cartoonist known as "Stephff" questioned the meaning of liberty in France today.

And French illustrator La Sauvage Jaune showed the various expectations placed on women, depending on which part of the world they're in.

The lottery of indecency - En anglais, merci @bitofkit pour la traduction ! pic.twitter.com/y1fYq5rGh5 — La sauvage jaune (@LaSauvageJaune) 22 August 2016

Londoners build their own beach

Dressed in everything from bikinis to burkinis, and even priest's cloaks, the activists gathered in solidarity with Muslim women in France.

#wearwhatyouwant demonstration outside the French Embassy in London. A makeshift beach complete with sand and towels was set up in solidarity with burqini - wearing women everywhere. People here are outraged at the burqini ban in some places in France. A photo posted by Erin McLaughlin (@erincnn) on Aug 25, 2016 at 5:50am PDT

"I think it's ridiculous," event organizer Fariah Syed said of the burkini ban. "No one, regardless of their religion and race, should be told what they should wear and where they can wear it."

So what's the view from France?

Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what? Do you know the difference between a hijab and a niqab? How about a burqa and a chador? Click through to read about the different types of headscarves some Muslim women wear. Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what? Burkini: The full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed. Here a woman in a burkini wades in the water with a child at Ghar El Melh beach in Tunisia. Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what? Burqa: This full-body garment has a mesh over the eyes. The burqa is widely used in Afghanistan and was required under the Taliban. These Afghan women are shopping in Herat. Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what? Niqab: The full-face veil exposes only the eyes. A Palestinian bride in Jericho wears this one. Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what? Hijab: The scarf worn tightly around the head and neck does not cover the face. It is the most common Islamic head covering. This Indonesian girl is shopping for a hijab in Yogyakarta. Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what? Chador: The full-body black garment leaves the face exposed. These Iranian women are wearing chadors at a political meeting in Tehran. Hide Caption 6 of 6

And much like the recent burkini bans, opinion in the country is divided between those who see the laws as an infringement on religious freedom, and those who view the Islamic dress as inconsistent with France's rigorously enforced secularism.

Hervé Lavisse, president of the Cannes-Grasse section of the Human Rights League, told CNN the bans would be counterproductive because "instead of appeasing people, it will inflame tensions."