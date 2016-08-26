Breaking News

How people around the world are saying no to France's burkini ban

By Sheena McKenzie, CNN

Updated 7:04 AM ET, Fri August 26, 2016

    Activists protest France's burkini ban

  • Twitter users share photos of nuns on the beach in protest to ban
  • French motorcyclists lounging on beaches herald the "motorkini"

(CNN)From nuns frolicking on the beach to motorcyclists lounging in full gear, the Internet served up its own answer to France's burkini ban this week.

So far 15 French towns have banned the burkini, a full-length swimsuit that covers the whole body except for the face, hands and feet. Officials say the ban on the outfit -- worn mostly by Muslim women -- is a response to growing terror concerns.
    And when pictures emerged of French police apparently ordering a woman to remove part of her clothing on a beach in Nice on Wednesday, people around the globe had their own reaction.
    Police patrolling the promenade des anglais beach in Nice fine a woman for wearing a burkini on August 24, 2016.
    Police patrolling the promenade des anglais beach in Nice fine a woman for wearing a burkini on August 24, 2016.
    Opinion: Why France is wrong on burkini ban

    Twitter uses share images of nuns...

    As the ban targets overtly religious clothing, many Twitter users wondered if nuns in habits would also be affected.
    They posted images of carefree nuns frolicking at the beach, in an effort to highlight what they feel is the ban's hypocrisy.

    ...and motorkinis

    Meanwhile, images of motorcyclists lounging on the beach in protective gear have given rise to the hashtag #motorkini.
    "A genius came up with #motorkini in solidarity with Muslim women banned from wearing #burkini on French beaches," tweeted Yasmin Khan, director of women's charity Staying Put UK.

    Cartoonists poke fun

    Artists across the globe also turned their hands to the controversy.
    Sudanese designer Khalid Albaih depicted a woman being ordered to undress in France, and uncover in other parts of the world.
    The Bangkok-based political cartoonist known as "Stephff" questioned the meaning of liberty in France today.
    And French illustrator La Sauvage Jaune showed the various expectations placed on women, depending on which part of the world they're in.

    Londoners build their own beach

    In London, demonstrators created a makeshift beach outside the French embassy for a "Wear what you want beach party" on Thursday.
    Dressed in everything from bikinis to burkinis, and even priest's cloaks, the activists gathered in solidarity with Muslim women in France.
    "I think it's ridiculous," event organizer Fariah Syed said of the burkini ban. "No one, regardless of their religion and race, should be told what they should wear and where they can wear it."

    So what's the view from France?

    Do you know the difference between a hijab and a niqab? How about a burqa and a chador?
    Do you know the difference between a hijab and a niqab? How about a burqa and a chador? Click through to read about the different types of headscarves some Muslim women wear.
    Burkini: The full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed.
    Burkini: The full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed. Here a woman in a burkini wades in the water with a child at Ghar El Melh beach in Tunisia.
    Burqa: This full-body garment has a mesh over the eyes. The burqa is widely used in Afghanistan and was required under the Taliban.
    Burqa: This full-body garment has a mesh over the eyes. The burqa is widely used in Afghanistan and was required under the Taliban. These Afghan women are shopping in Herat.
    Niqab: The full-face veil exposes only the eyes.
    Niqab: The full-face veil exposes only the eyes. A Palestinian bride in Jericho wears this one.
    Hijab: The scarf worn tightly around the head and neck does not cover the face. It is the most common Islamic head covering.
    Hijab: The scarf worn tightly around the head and neck does not cover the face. It is the most common Islamic head covering. This Indonesian girl is shopping for a hijab in Yogyakarta.
    Chador: The full-body black garment leaves the face exposed.
    Chador: The full-body black garment leaves the face exposed. These Iranian women are wearing chadors at a political meeting in Tehran.
    France already became the first European country to ban wearing burqas in public in 2011.
    And much like the recent burkini bans, opinion in the country is divided between those who see the laws as an infringement on religious freedom, and those who view the Islamic dress as inconsistent with France's rigorously enforced secularism.
    Analysis: Why are the burqa and burkini being banned?
    Hervé Lavisse, president of the Cannes-Grasse section of the Human Rights League, told CNN the bans would be counterproductive because "instead of appeasing people, it will inflame tensions."
    While French Prime Minister Manuel Valls defended the bans, on Thursday calling the burkini a "symbol of the enslavement of women."