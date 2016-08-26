MTV VMAs 2016: 5 reasons to watch

(CNN) The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards happen Sunday. But let's be honest, the VMAs are more about jaw dropping moments than music videos and Moon Man trophies.

Whether it was Kanye West stealing the stage from Taylor Swift in the midst of her acceptance speech in 2009, or Miley Cyrus twerking her way into a national controversy in 2013, this annual award show is always unfiltered.

Here are five reasons to watch this year's VMAs.

Britney's back

Britney Spears will take the stage with rapper G-Easy to perform her new single "Make Me." The singer was highly criticized for her last VMA performance in 2007 -- essentially for her lack of performance. Everyone wants to see Brit make a successful comeback.

