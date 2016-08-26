MTV VMAs 2016: 5 reasons to watch

(CNN)The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards happen Sunday. But let's be honest, the VMAs are more about jaw dropping moments than music videos and Moon Man trophies.
Whether it was Kanye West stealing the stage from Taylor Swift in the midst of her acceptance speech in 2009, or Miley Cyrus twerking her way into a national controversy in 2013, this annual award show is always unfiltered.
Here are five reasons to watch this year's VMAs.
Britney's back
Britney Spears will take the stage with rapper G-Easy to perform her new single "Make Me." The singer was highly criticized for her last VMA performance in 2007 -- essentially for her lack of performance. Everyone wants to see Brit make a successful comeback.
Kanye West's big surprise...
The rapper is expected to do, well something. VMA producers have said West will have the stage for four minutes. He might perform songs off of his Life of Pablo album, sell some of his merchandise, or perhaps go off on a tangent. Just last year, West announced he planned to run for president in 2020 during his 11 minute acceptance speech for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. President Yeezy?
Queen Bey
Beyoncé is nominated for a career-best 11 nominations this year. The BeyHive is not only hoping she attends, but that she will perform one of her hits off "Lemonade." To claim her crown, Beyoncé will need to top Adele in the Album of the Year and Best Female Video categories. Battles royal!
Nicki Minaj meme-worthy moment
Last year, the rapper had an awkward moment with singer Miley Cyrus. Minaj got up on stage and called Cyrus a b***h, reportedly over some comments Cyrus made in an interview with "The New York Times." Immediately, the internet exploded with memes and gifs of the two artists. This year, Minaj is scheduled to perform "Side to Side" with Ariana Grande. Drama is not expected with these two, but VMA viewers would likely welcome it.
Tributes to music legends
2016 marks a year when several iconic musicians died. Among them: Prince, David Bowie, and Glen Frey. VMA producers haven't said if a tribute is planned for these artists and others, but two hours of Prince videos would be a great show.