John Krasinski on directing 'The Hollars': I 'stole' a trick from George Clooney

(CNN) John Krasinski directs and stars in his latest film, "The Hollars" which arrives in theaters Friday.

Although it might sound challenging to carry off both tasks, Krasinski told CNN it was "easy."

"It sounds crazy. But in this one, it was actually very easy and bizarrely helpful to be acting in the scenes because I think there's a real disconnect when you call cut and you have to review the tape and then come and give your actors notes."

"The Hollars" is a family drama about a mother, played by Margo Martindale, who discovers she has a brain tumor. Krasinski, 36, plays her son, John Hollar, who drops his life in New York to race home to her bedside in the small town he left behind.

