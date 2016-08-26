Britney Spears is everywhere

(CNN) You might be thinking you're suddenly seeing Britney Spears all over the place lately -- and you're right. The 34-year-old pop star is making a comeback in a major way. The latest, a new album, "Glory," dropped late Thursday night.

Spears took to Twitter to announce the release and wrote that it's "the beginning of a new era."

Perhaps it is. This is Spears' first album since 2013's "Britney Jean," which had the lowest sales figures of any of her albums.

#Glory. My new album & the beginning of a new era. Available 8/26 on @AppleMusic. Pre-order tonight at midnight ET. pic.twitter.com/pkZZkC2QLR — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 3, 2016

Thursday night also saw the airing of Spears' highly anticipated "Carpool Karaoke" segment with James Corden in which she sang some of her biggest hits: "Toxic" "Womanizer," Oops! ... I Did It Again," and even "Baby One More Time," complete with Spears and Corden dressed in her signature school girl outfit.

