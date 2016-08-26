Britney Spears is everywhere

(CNN)You might be thinking you're suddenly seeing Britney Spears all over the place lately -- and you're right. The 34-year-old pop star is making a comeback in a major way. The latest, a new album, "Glory," dropped late Thursday night.
Spears took to Twitter to announce the release and wrote that it's "the beginning of a new era."
Perhaps it is. This is Spears' first album since 2013's "Britney Jean," which had the lowest sales figures of any of her albums.
Thursday night also saw the airing of Spears' highly anticipated "Carpool Karaoke" segment with James Corden in which she sang some of her biggest hits: "Toxic" "Womanizer," Oops! ... I Did It Again," and even "Baby One More Time," complete with Spears and Corden dressed in her signature school girl outfit.
It was also reported earlier this week that Lifetime has signed on to create a TV biopic about the singer's life. It will chronicle her early life in Louisiana, the rise and fall of her relationship with Justin Timberlake, her two divorces and how she rebranded herself after a public breakdown in 2007.
All of the Spears moments of the week will culminate in a grand finale Sunday night at the MTV VMAs. This will mark the first time in 10 years Spears has performed on the VMA stage. Spears is expected to perform her latest single "Make Me" with rapper G-Easy. She will probably be hoping to erase the memory of her lackluster performance at the 2007 MTV VMAs, when she performed "Gimme More."