(CNN)As Barbra Streisand proved earlier this week, when she calls, her famous friends answer. And on Thursday, she recruited "30 Rock" actor Alec Baldwin for some musical backup on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
The two teamed up for a performance of the Broadway standard "The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened," a duet that also happens to be featured on Streisand's new album, "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway."
And Baldwin wasn't the only one to share the stage with the legendary singer.
Streisand was also joined by 'Donald Trump,' as played by Fallon.
The bizarre duo bickered about walls and wigs in a brief duet of a modified version of "Anything You Can Do."
Streisand is a vocal supporter of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
On "Encore" -- which released Friday -- Streisand sings the song with Meslissa McCarthy.
The collection of duets also features surprising collaborations with Anne Hathaway, Daisy Ridley, Hugh Jackman, Chris Pine and Seth MacFarlane.
Between the release of a new album and finally getting her beef with Siri figured out thanks to Tim Cook, everything appears to be coming up Streisand this week.