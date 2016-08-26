Story highlights Barbra Streisand took the stage with Alec Baldwin on 'The Tonight Show'

Streisand released an album of duets on Friday

(CNN) As Barbra Streisand proved earlier this week, when she calls, her famous friends answer. And on Thursday, she recruited "30 Rock" actor Alec Baldwin for some musical backup on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

The two teamed up for a performance of the Broadway standard "The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened," a duet that also happens to be featured on Streisand's new album, "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway."

And Baldwin wasn't the only one to share the stage with the legendary singer.

Streisand was also joined by 'Donald Trump,' as played by Fallon.

The bizarre duo bickered about walls and wigs in a brief duet of a modified version of "Anything You Can Do."

Read More