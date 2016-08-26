Presidents' early lives on screen: 5 movies or miniseries to watch

(CNN) The new movie "Southside With You" depicts a young Barack and Michelle Obama, long before they were living in the White House. It's just the latest movie or miniseries about U.S. presidents before they earned that title.

Obviously, there's no shortage of movies devoted to presidents in office, most recently HBO's Emmy-nominated "All the Way" and Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln." Others, like "Amistad" and"Frost/Nixon," have dealt with stories that involved commanders-in-chief after they left office.

As for seeing presidents before they rose to greatness (sometimes incorporating the time they served), the pickings are a bit slimmer. And some -- like Oliver Stone's "W.," and "Ike: Countdown to D-Day," a TV movie starring Tom Selleck as Dwight Eisenhower -- are pretty forgettable.

With that in mind, here are five suggestions that might not be perfect, but are, historically or dramatically, worth the time:

Henry Fonda as 'Young Mr. Lincoln'

"Young Mr. Lincoln" (1939): Shot in glorious black and white, director John Ford's imagined tale about Lincoln defending a pair of accused murderers features a wonderfully understated performance from Henry Fonda, shot so that it looks like he towers over the rest of the cast.

Read More