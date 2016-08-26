Story highlights Eleven police officers were killed, state media says

The government is blaming Kurdish militants

Turkey sent tanks into Syria Wednesday

Turkey-Syria border (CNN) An explosion at a police checkpoint Friday in Cizre, Turkey, killed 11 police officers and injured at least 70 people, the country's semiofficial Anadolu news agency reports.

Of those injured, four are in critical condition, which took place in the southeastern province of Sirnak, Turkish Health Minister Recep Akdag said on CNN Turk.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Sirnak governor's office told Anadolu they blame the PKK -- a militant Kurdish group that's labeled a terror group by many in the international community. It said a car bomb was detonated at the police checkpoint.

The blast comes two days after Turkish tanks entered northern Syria to help Syrian rebels clear ISIS from a border town.