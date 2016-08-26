Breaking News

Philippines: 5-year-old girl killed in drug war, Human Rights Watch says

By Charie Villa, James Masters and Kathy Quiano, CNN

Updated 11:27 PM ET, Fri August 26, 2016

    Filipino girl, 5, dies in drive-by shooting

Story highlights

  • Police say girl's grandfather was likely target of killers on motorcycles
  • Philippines government criticized for hard-line campaign against drugs

(CNN)A 5-year-old girl has become the youngest reported victim of the war on drugs in the Philippines, according to Human Rights Watch.

Danica May Garcia was shot to death in her family's store by two men on motorcycles, said police in Dagupan in Pangasinan province.
    Their likely target? The girl's grandfather, according to a local official.
    Danica May Garcia
    Danica May Garcia
    A community leader said that days before the shooting, the grandfather, Maximo Garcia, had turned himself in to police in an effort to clear his name, along with about a dozen accused drug users.
    Garcia eventually returned to the family. The grandfather was later shot three times and injured, police said. He is in a hospital under police guard.
      Philippines drug war sparks outrage, fear

    "We have a witness who came forward to identify the gunman," Dagupan police Chief Neil Miro told CNN. "I will withhold the name of the suspect, but it seems it may have something to do with illegal drugs, too.
    "We are still investigating the real motive, but since Maximo Garcia surrendered last Friday for drug use, we have reason to believe the attack was related to his drug activities."
    Authorities would not say it was vigilantism, however.
    Those suspected of involvement in the illegal drug trade have become targets of a national war on drugs that Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte launched after assuming office June 30.
    Human Rights Watch reports that more than 1,000 Filipinos have been killed by unidentified gunmen between July 1 and August 19. And since Duterte took office, the national police chief says more than 700 drug users and "pushers" have been killed in police operations.
    A woman cradles her husband, next to a placard which reads &quot;I&#39;m a pusher,&quot; who was shot dead in Manila on July 23, 2016.
    A woman cradles her husband, next to a placard which reads "I'm a pusher," who was shot dead in Manila on July 23, 2016.
    Police patrol a shanty community at night during curfew on June 8, 2016 in Manila. Philippine police have been conducting frequent night raids and revived a curfew for minors that has not been enforced for years.
    Police patrol a shanty community at night during curfew on June 8, 2016 in Manila. Philippine police have been conducting frequent night raids and revived a curfew for minors that has not been enforced for years.
    Some 1,000 people whom authorities accused of being drug users and dealers take an oath before local authorities after turning themselves in in Tanauan, the Philippines, on July 18, 2016. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte swept to power on a promise to clamp down on drugs in a two-month crime blitz, encouraging police and even civilians to shoot drug dealers. The country has seen a surge in killings of suspected dealers.
    Some 1,000 people whom authorities accused of being drug users and dealers take an oath before local authorities after turning themselves in in Tanauan, the Philippines, on July 18, 2016. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte swept to power on a promise to clamp down on drugs in a two-month crime blitz, encouraging police and even civilians to shoot drug dealers. The country has seen a surge in killings of suspected dealers.
    A man authorities accused of being a drug user is fingerprinted during the mass surrender of some 1,000 alleged drug users and pushers in the Philippine town of Tanauan, located about 37 miles (60 kilometers) south of Manila on July 18, 2016.
    A man authorities accused of being a drug user is fingerprinted during the mass surrender of some 1,000 alleged drug users and pushers in the Philippine town of Tanauan, located about 37 miles (60 kilometers) south of Manila on July 18, 2016.
    A social worker gives counseling to those who have turned themselves in for drug-related crimes in the Philippines on July 18, 2016.
    A social worker gives counseling to those who have turned themselves in for drug-related crimes in the Philippines on July 18, 2016.
    A Philippine police forensic investigator displays packets of drugs and a hand gun found inside a shanty where members of a suspected drug syndicate were killed after a shootout with police on July 3, 2016.
    A Philippine police forensic investigator displays packets of drugs and a hand gun found inside a shanty where members of a suspected drug syndicate were killed after a shootout with police on July 3, 2016.
    A suspected female member of a drug syndicate is presented by police in Manila on June 22, 2016.
    A suspected female member of a drug syndicate is presented by police in Manila on June 22, 2016.
    A gun, bullets, marked money and sachets of crystal meth are laid on a table after a drug raid in Manila on June 20, 2016.
    A gun, bullets, marked money and sachets of crystal meth are laid on a table after a drug raid in Manila on June 20, 2016.
    Police officers stand in formation before the start of &quot;Oplan Rody&quot; on June 1, 2016, a law enforcement operation named after President Duterte, whose nickname is Rody.
    Police officers stand in formation before the start of "Oplan Rody" on June 1, 2016, a law enforcement operation named after President Duterte, whose nickname is Rody.
    Duterte has been relentless in his pursuit of tackling crime -- though his critics say he often oversteps the mark.
    He has said that his tenure would see the end of crime, and has even said he would not oppose his police force or even citizens taking the lives of criminals.
    In a nationally televised speech in June, Duterte, the president-elect, told citizens, "If (a criminal) fights, and he fights to the death, you can kill him."
    He added, "Please feel free to call us, the police, or do it yourself if you have the gun ... you have my support."
    In June, Duterte put a bounty of up to 3 million Philippine pesos ($65,000) on drug lords -- which he later increased to 5 million pesos ($108,000).
    Police told CNN that Danica is not the first child victim, but that she could be the youngest. They also noted it was not a police operation.
    "I hope they will not blame the current campaign on drugs for the deaths of these minors," Senior Superintendent Dionard Carlos, a police spokesman, told CNN.
    "Instead let us work together to make those responsible answer for the crime they did and give justice to the victims and their families."
    Earlier this month, the United Nations urged the Philippines to stop unlawful killings of people suspected of drug-related offenses.