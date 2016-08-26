Philippines: 5-year-old girl killed in drug war, Human Rights Watch says

Story highlights Police say girl's grandfather was likely target of killers on motorcycles

Philippines government criticized for hard-line campaign against drugs

(CNN) A 5-year-old girl has become the youngest reported victim of the war on drugs in the Philippines, according to Human Rights Watch.

Danica May Garcia was shot to death in her family's store by two men on motorcycles, said police in Dagupan in Pangasinan province.

Their likely target? The girl's grandfather, according to a local official.

Danica May Garcia

A community leader said that days before the shooting, the grandfather, Maximo Garcia, had turned himself in to police in an effort to clear his name, along with about a dozen accused drug users.

Garcia eventually returned to the family. The grandfather was later shot three times and injured, police said. He is in a hospital under police guard.