Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Somalia attack: 10 killed after gunmen raid restaurant, seize hostages

By Faith Karimi and Omar Nor, CNN

Updated 6:03 AM ET, Fri August 26, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    U.S. strikes terror camp in Somalia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

U.S. strikes terror camp in Somalia 01:59

Story highlights

  • Standoff started Thursday when three armed attackers stormed beach restaurant
  • At least 20 people have been rescued, official says

(CNN)Gunmen raided a beach restaurant in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, killing 10 people and seizing hostages amid fierce battles with security forces, authorities said.

The standoff started Thursday when attackers detonated a car bomb outside the restaurant , according to Bishar Abshir Ghedi, the Mogadishu police commissioner.
    Attackers then stormed into the restaurant with their weapons and clashed with security forces stationed around the building.
    Somali elite forces killed two attackers and wounded one, the police official said. At least 20 people were rescued, he added.
    Al-Shabaab's military spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack in a message on the terror group's radio station. He said the restaurant was targeted because it is frequented by Somali government officials and foreigners.
    Read More
    Ambassador Hotel attacked in Mogadishu, Somalia
    Somalia Mogadishu hotel attack kriel bpr _00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      Ambassador Hotel attacked in Mogadishu, Somalia

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ambassador Hotel attacked in Mogadishu, Somalia 02:48
    The Somali militant group regularly attacks hotels popular with Westerners in the capital. In June, gunmen stormed a hotel in Mogadishu after detonating a car filled with explosives at the gate -- an attack that left at least 15 people dead and 25 others injured, police said.
    U.S. strikes terror camp in Somalia
    U.S. strikes terror camp in Somalia

      JUST WATCHED

      U.S. strikes terror camp in Somalia

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    U.S. strikes terror camp in Somalia 01:59
    Police responded and engaged in a gun battle with the suspects for several hours. The Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for that attack.
    The June attack occurred three weeks after suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen set off an explosion and stormed another popular Mogadishu hotel, killing at least 13 people. Three attackers were also killed.
    The June 1 siege occurred at the Ambassador Hotel, a popular spot for Somali politicians and Westerners.
    Al-Shabaab militants want to turn Somalia into a fundamentalist Islamic state.
    The group has been blamed for attacks in Somalia that have killed international aid workers, journalists, civilian leaders and African Union peacekeepers.