(CNN) Gunmen raided a beach restaurant in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, killing 10 people and seizing hostages amid fierce battles with security forces, authorities said.

The standoff started Thursday when attackers detonated a car bomb outside the restaurant , according to Bishar Abshir Ghedi, the Mogadishu police commissioner.

Attackers then stormed into the restaurant with their weapons and clashed with security forces stationed around the building.

Somali elite forces killed two attackers and wounded one, the police official said. At least 20 people were rescued, he added.

Al-Shabaab's military spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack in a message on the terror group's radio station. He said the restaurant was targeted because it is frequented by Somali government officials and foreigners.

