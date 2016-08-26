Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Helping refugees is 'the moral imperative of our time' says Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Yemisi Adegoke, for CNN

Updated 7:33 AM ET, Mon August 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;2016: Aleppo, Syria&lt;/strong&gt; -- Five-year-old Omran Daqneesh waits shell-shocked in the back of an ambulance. He and other members of his family were injured when airstrikes ripped through his neighborhood in August. The photo &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/17/world/syria-little-boy-airstrike-victim/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;inspired international grief&lt;/a&gt; and put a face on Syria&#39;s ongoing civil war.
Photos: Children of conflct
2016: Aleppo, Syria -- Five-year-old Omran Daqneesh waits shell-shocked in the back of an ambulance. He and other members of his family were injured when airstrikes ripped through his neighborhood in August. The photo inspired international grief and put a face on Syria's ongoing civil war.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
graphic warning - multiple images
Photos: Children of conflct
Hide Caption
2 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;2015: Bodrum, Turkey&lt;/strong&gt; -- An arresting image of a migrant child&#39;s dead body washed up on a Turkish beach &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/02/europe/migration-crisis-boy-washed-ashore-in-turkey/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;served as a tragic reminder&lt;/a&gt; of the risks faced by Syrian refugees. The photo also became a touchstone for discussions about how Europe and other countries should approach the refugee crisis.
Photos: Children of conflct
2015: Bodrum, Turkey -- An arresting image of a migrant child's dead body washed up on a Turkish beach served as a tragic reminder of the risks faced by Syrian refugees. The photo also became a touchstone for discussions about how Europe and other countries should approach the refugee crisis.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;2014: Gaza City &lt;/strong&gt;-- A man carries a child as another lies dead after an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City beach in July 2014. At least four boys, ages 9 to 11, were killed. The Israeli military investigated the tragedy and reported that the location of the attack was known to be a compound of Hamas police and naval forces. &quot;Tragically, in the wake of the incident it became clear that the outcome of the attack was the death of four children who had entered the military compound for reasons that remain unclear,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/11/middleeast/israel-gaza-beach-bombing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the report stated.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Children of conflct
2014: Gaza City -- A man carries a child as another lies dead after an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City beach in July 2014. At least four boys, ages 9 to 11, were killed. The Israeli military investigated the tragedy and reported that the location of the attack was known to be a compound of Hamas police and naval forces. "Tragically, in the wake of the incident it became clear that the outcome of the attack was the death of four children who had entered the military compound for reasons that remain unclear," the report stated.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;2005: Tal Afar, Iraq&lt;/strong&gt; -- In a time when truly resonant war photos were hard to come by due to the dangerous climate in Iraq, a photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://time.com/3808940/remembering-chris-hondros/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;captured a truly wrenching moment.&lt;/a&gt; The girl is Samar Hassan, screaming and spattered with blood after her parents were mistakenly killed and her brother was wounded by U.S. troops. The image was widely used to represent the true civilian cost of international conflict.
Photos: Children of conflct
2005: Tal Afar, Iraq -- In a time when truly resonant war photos were hard to come by due to the dangerous climate in Iraq, a photographer captured a truly wrenching moment. The girl is Samar Hassan, screaming and spattered with blood after her parents were mistakenly killed and her brother was wounded by U.S. troops. The image was widely used to represent the true civilian cost of international conflict.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;2003: Najaf, Iraq &lt;/strong&gt;-- An Iraqi prisoner of war comforts his son in a POW holding zone. The emotional image won the 2003 World Press Photo award.
Photos: Children of conflct
2003: Najaf, Iraq -- An Iraqi prisoner of war comforts his son in a POW holding zone. The emotional image won the 2003 World Press Photo award.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;2003: Central Iraq&lt;/strong&gt; -- A U.S. Navy hospital corpsman holds an Iraqi boy. Confused front-line crossfire ripped apart an Iraqi family. This moment of compassion was captured barely a year after the official start of the U.S.-led war in Iraq.
Photos: Children of conflct
2003: Central Iraq -- A U.S. Navy hospital corpsman holds an Iraqi boy. Confused front-line crossfire ripped apart an Iraqi family. This moment of compassion was captured barely a year after the official start of the U.S.-led war in Iraq.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;2001: Quetta, Pakistan &lt;/strong&gt;-- Seven-year-old Fermina Bibi, from Kandahar, Afghanistan, lies wounded in a hospital bed. She and her brother were injured when their home in Kandahar was bombed. They were transported to Pakistan for treatment.
Photos: Children of conflct
2001: Quetta, Pakistan -- Seven-year-old Fermina Bibi, from Kandahar, Afghanistan, lies wounded in a hospital bed. She and her brother were injured when their home in Kandahar was bombed. They were transported to Pakistan for treatment.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
&lt;strong&gt;1972: Trang Bang, South Vietnam &lt;/strong&gt;-- Nine-year-old Kim Phuc wails in agony as she and her fellow villagers flee a napalm attack. This unflinching look into the horrors of the Vietnam War earned a Pulitzer Prize. Phuc survived, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/22/world/kim-phuc-where-is-she-now/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;eventually started her own foundation&lt;/a&gt; to aid child victims of war.
Photos: Children of conflct
1972: Trang Bang, South Vietnam -- Nine-year-old Kim Phuc wails in agony as she and her fellow villagers flee a napalm attack. This unflinching look into the horrors of the Vietnam War earned a Pulitzer Prize. Phuc survived, and eventually started her own foundation to aid child victims of war.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
01 omran - children of conflict - RESTRICTEDgraphic warning - multiple images02 alan Kurdi children of conflic,t09 children of conflict hicks - RESTRICTED08 RESTRICTED children of conflict Samar Hassan Iraq06 children of conflict RESTRICTED Iraq POW08 children of conflict barnett - RESTRICTED07 children of conflict Fermina Bibi Kandahar03 kim phuc - children of conflict

Story highlights

  • Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie gave a powerful speech on the plight of refugees
  • Adichie recalled her parents personal experience as refugees
  • The author said 'creating room' for refugees is a moral imperative

(CNN)Award winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, made a powerful speech about the plight of refugees, calling it "the moral imperative of our time" to do more to help.

"There might not be enough room for everyone but there is certainly room to do more," she said.
    "We can create room for people, and today in this world that has been scarred by so much suffering creating room for people is not only doable but a moral imperative."
    Drawing on personal experience Adichie spoke of her parents who were 'refugees for three years' as a result of the 1967 Nigeria-Biafra war. She noted an incident where her family sought refuge at a house already filled with people.
    Despite being overstretched the owner of the house 'made room' for the family.
    Read More
    "I think often of that moment," Adichie said. "Because I wonder if my parents would have survived the war had they not benefited from that act of kindness."
    Brother of boy in iconic Syrian photo dies of injuries
    Syrian boy in iconic photo: Brother dies of injuries
    Her speech on World Humanitarian Day came just days after the world was shocked by the image of a dazed and bloodied Omran Daqneesh. The image of the 5 year old Syrian boy reverberated around the world, becoming the new face of the brutal civil war that has raged for 5 years.
    She also called on attendees to consider their perception of refugees: "Nobody is ever just a refugee. Nobody is ever just a single thing," she said. "We dehumanize people when we reduce them to a single thing and this dehumanization is insidious and unconscious."