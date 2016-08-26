Story highlights Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie gave a powerful speech on the plight of refugees

(CNN) Award winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, made a powerful speech about the plight of refugees, calling it "the moral imperative of our time" to do more to help.

"There might not be enough room for everyone but there is certainly room to do more," she said.

"We can create room for people, and today in this world that has been scarred by so much suffering creating room for people is not only doable but a moral imperative."

Drawing on personal experience Adichie spoke of her parents who were 'refugees for three years' as a result of the 1967 Nigeria-Biafra war. She noted an incident where her family sought refuge at a house already filled with people.

Despite being overstretched the owner of the house 'made room' for the family.

