Three killed by crossbow in Toronto

(CNN) Toronto police are investigating a suspicious package linked to the deaths of three people by crossbow on Thursday.

The assailant used bolts, a shorter and thicker version of an arrow, police spokesman Officer David Hopkinson said.

A 35-year-old man at the scene was treated for injuries and taken into custody. Police did not say what his connection to the victims might be.

The incident occurred about 1 p.m. in the Scarborough neighborhood. Officers responding to a call found all three victims dead.

About 90 minutes later, authorities heard from an unidentified caller about the package, Hopkinson said.

