Three killed by crossbow in Toronto

(CNN)Toronto police are investigating a suspicious package linked to the deaths of three people by crossbow on Thursday.
The assailant used bolts, a shorter and thicker version of an arrow, police spokesman Officer David Hopkinson said.
A 35-year-old man at the scene was treated for injuries and taken into custody. Police did not say what his connection to the victims might be.
The incident occurred about 1 p.m. in the Scarborough neighborhood. Officers responding to a call found all three victims dead.
About 90 minutes later, authorities heard from an unidentified caller about the package, Hopkinson said.
Police discovered the package in downtown Toronto, but said it is "no longer a threat." It's unclear whether it was destroyed.