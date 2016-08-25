Canada's Royal Mounted Police will allow hijabs

Story highlights The RCMP is far from the first force to enact the inclusive policy

Officials also hope the move will boost career interest from Muslim women

(CNN) The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have some of the most iconic uniforms ever, and thanks to a new policy, the outfit is becoming more inclusive.

According to a statement from the Office of the Minister of Public Safety, the RCMP will allow Muslim women "mounties" to wear a hijab on the job.

The RCMP now joins police forces from other areas of Canada and countries around the world who allow women to wear the head covering with their uniforms.

"The Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police recently approved this addition to the uniform to allow ‎female members of the Muslim faith to wear a hijab if they so choose," the statement provided to CNN read. "This is intended to better reflect the diversity in our communities and encourage more Muslim women to consider the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as a career option."

The red regalia of the RCMP dates back to the force's establishment in 1873, and there have been other times when policies were updated to allow for different expressions of faith and culture.

