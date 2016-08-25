Two Mississippi nuns found dead

Story highlights Reward of $2,500 is being offered for information, authorities say

The two nuns were stabbed, coroner says

(CNN) Paula Merrill, a nun with Kentucky-based Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, was a nurse practitioner to residents of one of Mississippi's poorest counties.

"We're the only people that will see them," she once said.

Margaret Held, a member of the School Sisters of St. Francis in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was living her dream of erasing racism and poverty in the deep South.

On Thursday, the two nuns were found dead in the Mississippi community they quietly served for decades, authorities said.

They were found stabbed in a residence in Durant, north of Jackson, Holmes County Coroner Dexter Howard said.

