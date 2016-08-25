Dear Canada: About that river invasion, pay you back?

Story highlights Canadian city estimates bill for rescuing Americans at over $6,000

Americans were part of a float down river event from Port Huron, Michigan

(CNN) Is it too late now to say sorry? How about pay you back?

On Sunday, about 1,500 Americans washed ashore in Canada during an event blown off course on the St. Clair River. Participants had been riding dinghies, inner tubes and other floatation devices on the US side of the river, as part of the annual Port Huron Float Down.

A Canadian Coast Guard rescue vessel assists floaters in need on the St. Clair River.

Hit with sudden rain and winds, the Americans veered off course to Sarnia, Ontario.

Canadian authorities quickly came to the rescue, plucking people out of the water when their floatation devices deflated.

But the rescue came at a price.

Read More