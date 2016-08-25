Sightseer Americanus: A throwback to tourists past

Story highlights Photographer Roger Minick started a series featuring sightseers in 1980

Colorful clothing contrasted with sweeping scenery drew Minick to his subjects

(CNN) They sport leisure suits and pink rompers, cowboy hats, logo T-shirts and blue checked pants. They tote cameras and binoculars, and they want photographic proof that they've been where they say they've been.

American photographer Roger Minick calls the genus "Sightseer Americanus."

In the early 1980s, Minick captured a cross-section of American tourists in his Sightseer series, a project he picked up again in the late 1990s and 2000.

The determined sightseers' fashion choices, delicious throwbacks for today's viewer, were a big part of what drew Minick to his subjects.

"I'd be at a great distance at an overlook, and I'd see a couple arrive, get out of their car. And before I saw them or their faces, I would see what they were wearing, their colors, and I would be drawn to them for that reason," said Minick, 72, who's based in Danville, California.

Read More