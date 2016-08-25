Story highlights Roger Federer targets Australian Open return

Federer has suffered an injury-blighted year

Swiss will miss upcoming US Open

(CNN) It's been a "painful" year for Roger Federer, but one he is determined to put behind him as he targets a return to the tennis court in time for January's Australian Open.

Federer was last in action in July when he suffered a semifinal defeat to Milos Raonic at Wimbledon, with a knee injury having sidelined him since, ruling him out of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The same injury means the 35-year-old will also miss out on the US Open, which gets underway on August 29, while he will be absent from the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in November as well.

The Swiss, however, is confident of a return to fitness in time for the first grand slam of 2017, which commences in Melbourne on January 16.

"I'm working for the Australian Open," Federer said at an event in New York. "I'm doing well."

