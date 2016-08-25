Story highlights Octobot is the world's first autonomous soft robot

The robot is powered by a chemical reaction

Researchers hope that more complex designs could help in search-and-rescue missions in the future

(CNN) This dinky octopus isn't your average sea creature.

It's a bio-inspired soft robot -- dubbed "Octobot" -- that's powered entirely by a chemical reaction.

In a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature , researchers from Harvard University describe how a chemical reaction inside Octobot turns a small amount of hydrogen peroxide into a gas that flows through the robot's arms, making them wiggle. A tiny circuit inside the robot controls when the hydrogen peroxide turns into a gas.

For the moment, Octobot is only a proof-of-concept design. But the engineers who created it hope it will pave the way for even wackier and complex soft robots that could, for example, help in search-and-rescue missions by squeezing into spaces where no human can go.

Building the perfect soft robot, however, is no easy feat.

