Washington (CNN) Shailene Woodley is channeling her activist side to keep Bernie Sanders' message alive -- even after he's dropped out of the presidential race -- particularly when it comes to the environment.

Since February, the "Divergent" star has been speaking out against the Bakken pipeline, also known as the Dakota Access pipeline, along with Sanders' supporters and fellow actresses Susan Sarandon and Rosario Dawson — all of whom traveled to Philadelphia last month to protest at the Democratic National Convention.

Actress Shailene Woodley speaks during a rally on Dakota Access Pipeline on August 24, 2016 outside U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Woodley headlined a rally against the Dakota Access pipeline in Washington Wednesday, where she slammed the "hypocrisy" in the Democratic Party. In an interview with CNN on Facebook Live, she said that while Democrats claim to support the environment, their policies prove otherwise.

"Bernie Sanders was the only presidential candidate who said we have to do something about fracking now. We have to do something about piplelines now. We have to do something about climate change now," Woodley said.

Sanders spoke out against the Bakken pipeline in November 2015, but Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has not addressed the issue. CNN reached out to the Clinton campaign for comment on the issue and have not yet received a response.

