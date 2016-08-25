Poll: Clinton leads Trump by 7 points in Michigan

Story highlights Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump 44% to 37% in Michigan, according to a Suffolk University poll

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump by seven points in Michigan, a battleground state both presidential candidates are eager to win in order to clinch 270 college electoral votes and the White House in November.

A Suffolk University poll released Thursday shows Clinton is ahead of Trump in the Great Lake State by a 44% to 37% margin. Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson appears to have less appeal among likely voters compared to others in states around the country, with only 5% of respondents saying they would back him. Jill Stein, the Green Party's nominee, only garnered support from 3% of those surveyed. Ten percent told researchers they were still undecided.

This latest poll solidifies Michigan's support for Clinton after Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary with 49.7% of the vote March 8.

The numbers are a positive sign for Clinton in a state that handily elected President Barack Obama in 2008 with 57% of the vote before returning him to the White House by 54% in 2012.

