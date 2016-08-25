Story highlights US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security are investigating the alleged hack

Some of Jones' personal information and racist images appeared on her website

Washington (CNN) Federal law enforcement agencies have opened an investigation into the alleged hacking of comedian Leslie Jones' website, according to Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Marsha Catron.

"US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York has an open investigation into this matter," Catron said in a statement. "As a matter of agency policy, we are unable to disclose any details related to an active investigation."

Some of Jones' personal information, in addition to racist images, appeared on her site, www.JustLeslie.com, which is no longer active.

ICE, HSI leading the investigation is an example of the recently issued Presidential Policy Directive on United States Cyber Incident Coordination, which outlines which federal agency would be responsible for particular incidents of cyber crimes, according to Catron.

