Jeb Bush blasts 'abhorrent' Trump shifts on immigration

Story highlights "All the things that Donald Trump railed against, he seems to be morphing into," Bush said

Some have noted that Trump's comments are starting to sound more in line with Bush's policies

(CNN) Jeb Bush hammered Donald Trump Thursday after the Republican presidential nominee appeared open to major shifts on his immigration platform -- several of which echoed the former Florida governor's during the GOP primary fight.

"All the things that Donald Trump railed against, he seems to be morphing into," Bush said in a radio interview with Rita Cosby of WABC. "It's kind of disturbing."

When the two men were competing in the Republican presidential primary, Trump advocated for deporting millions of undocumented immigrants and blasted politicians like Bush who wanted to allow some to stay and seek legal status as long as they met a wide range of criteria.

Now Trump is apparently signaling a major shift in his policy, saying that he's open to working with undocumented immigrants rather than deporting them all. They won't be allowed to pursue citizenship, he said in a Fox News town hall Wednesday night, and they'll have to pay taxes.

Some have noted that Trump's comments are starting to sound more in line with policies that Bush proposed -- stances that Trump used to bash him during the primaries.

Read More