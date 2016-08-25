Trump makes Minnesota ballot at last minute

Story highlights The Republican Party of Minnesota has not yet filed to have Donald Trump on the Minnesota ballot

The problem raises questions about the Trump campaign's infrastructure; the deadline is Monday

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump will appear on the ballot in Minnesota, after a last-minute scramble by state Republicans who discovered Wednesday that their nominee was not yet on the ballot.

The party had until Monday to submit the names of 10 electors and 10 alternate electors -- the people who will officially cast Minnesota's votes for president -- to the Secretary of State.

"We just received the last item. We were waiting for a pledge from one of the alternate electors. The filing is complete and the Republican ticket should be listed on our site shortly," Secretary of State spokesman Ryan Furlong said in an email Thursday afternoon.

A request for comment from the Minnesota Republican Party was not immediately returned, nor was a request for comment from the Trump campaign was not immediately returned.

Read More