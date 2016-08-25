Trump defends 'bigot' label for Clinton

Story highlights Trump again claimed Clinton was a 'bigot'

He said she knows her policies are destined to fail

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump defended Thursday calling Hillary Clinton a "bigot," arguing that her policies are a personal reflection because she knows they are destined to fail minority communities.

Trump and Clinton are each portraying the other as discriminatory toward African-Americans, with Trump charging on Wednesday evening that the candidate herself was hateful. Pushed by CNN's Anderson Cooper if Trump meant to make a personal argument about Clinton as opposed to a policy argument, Trump doubled down.

"She is a bigot," he said. "She is selling them down the tubes because she's not doing anything for those communities. She talks a good game. But she doesn't do anything."

Asked if he believed Clinton personally hated black people, Trump claimed: "Her policies are bigoted because she knows they're not going to work."

In an interview with Cooper on Wednesday, Clinton responded to Trump's initial slam by saying he was "taking a hate movement mainstream. He's brought it into his campaign."