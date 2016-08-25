Breaking News

Trump defends 'bigot' label for Clinton

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN

Updated 1:16 PM ET, Fri August 26, 2016

Donald Trump doubles down on Clinton 'bigot' comment

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump defended Thursday calling Hillary Clinton a "bigot," arguing that her policies are a personal reflection because she knows they are destined to fail minority communities.

Trump and Clinton are each portraying the other as discriminatory toward African-Americans, with Trump charging on Wednesday evening that the candidate herself was hateful. Pushed by CNN's Anderson Cooper if Trump meant to make a personal argument about Clinton as opposed to a policy argument, Trump doubled down.
    "She is a bigot," he said. "She is selling them down the tubes because she's not doing anything for those communities. She talks a good game. But she doesn't do anything."
    Asked if he believed Clinton personally hated black people, Trump claimed: "Her policies are bigoted because she knows they're not going to work."
    In an interview with Cooper on Wednesday, Clinton responded to Trump's initial slam by saying he was "taking a hate movement mainstream. He's brought it into his campaign."