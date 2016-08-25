Clinton's straight talk on Trump and alt-right

Story highlights Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Hillary Clinton calls out Trump in speech denouncing his providing platform for racist hate-speak

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University. Her latest book is "Italian Fascism's Empire Cinema." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton came into her own Thursday in Reno. She spoke with righteous anger, painting her rival Donald Trump as a hate-monger beholden to white nationalist causes.

Her voice was firm, her body rooted and steady, her message freighted with urgency: This is a moment of reckoning for America. She combined civic education in her explanation of the alt-right movement, bipartisan outreach (appealing to Republicans by citing noble behavior of their past presidential nominees), and lawyerly dissection of the misguided reasons some conservatives continue to support Trump.

It ranks among her strongest speeches.

Why? Clinton depicted Trump as the rogue politician he is, one who qualitatively differs from all previous GOP nominees. Rogues (whether states or individuals) operate outside accepted norms or principles. This makes them seductive to some, even as they are a threat to most.

Trump positioned himself in this role from the very start. His first alt-right retweets sent a clear sign to disaffected white males: I will fix things, and I'll do it outside, and against, the system. I'll say, and show, what others are too cowardly to admit. I'll make it safe for you to speak publicly, rather than in hushed tones at the local bar or gun show.