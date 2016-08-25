The free-for-all in Syria will make your head spin

Syria's civil war is not only one of the bloodiest conflicts in the world today, it's also one of the most complicated.

It started out as an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, but now it's a free-for-all.

ISIS controls a big chunk of the country, but they are under attack from all sides.

The Kurdish YPG and its allies are fighting them. Rebel groups, such as the Free Syrian Army and the Syrian Democratic Forces, are fighting them. And there are also competing Islamist groups like Jabhat Fateh al Sham.

That's just the half of it.