Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'If we don't talk about us, nobody will care about us'

By Kyle Almond, CNN

Updated 7:36 PM ET, Thu August 25, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Seda is a transgender woman in Istanbul who was once a sex worker. She is now a cleaning lady. &quot;I only want to have a job, to have a room whose keys I could say are mine,&quot; she told photographer Miguel Angel Sanchez and his colleague, Nuria Teson. They spent a couple of months this year interviewing transgender people in Turkey and letting them tell their stories.
Photos:
Seda is a transgender woman in Istanbul who was once a sex worker. She is now a cleaning lady. "I only want to have a job, to have a room whose keys I could say are mine," she told photographer Miguel Angel Sanchez and his colleague, Nuria Teson. They spent a couple of months this year interviewing transgender people in Turkey and letting them tell their stories.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
Because of the discrimination against transgender people in Turkey, many struggle to find work that&#39;s not in the sex industry. Oyku has been a sex worker since the 1990s. &quot;I&#39;ve lost my soul,&quot; she told Teson. &quot;I thought that I would put together my body and my spirit if I got a vagina, but this work I was forced to take just made the opposite. I&#39;ve been humiliated and mistreated. Now sex is only a matter of keeping the way of life I&#39;ve got used to.&quot; She takes care of other transgender women who, like her, have been abandoned or rejected by their families.
Photos:
Because of the discrimination against transgender people in Turkey, many struggle to find work that's not in the sex industry. Oyku has been a sex worker since the 1990s. "I've lost my soul," she told Teson. "I thought that I would put together my body and my spirit if I got a vagina, but this work I was forced to take just made the opposite. I've been humiliated and mistreated. Now sex is only a matter of keeping the way of life I've got used to." She takes care of other transgender women who, like her, have been abandoned or rejected by their families.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
Cagla is a transgender model and actress. She said her family&#39;s support has been key in her process, even though she cannot go visit them whenever she wants. &quot;I believe my existence hurts them,&quot; Cagla told Teson. &quot;I cannot go and visit them because I know that the neighbors are going to talk ... that they can be questioned about who I am. I don&#39;t want to hurt them.&quot;
Photos:
Cagla is a transgender model and actress. She said her family's support has been key in her process, even though she cannot go visit them whenever she wants. "I believe my existence hurts them," Cagla told Teson. "I cannot go and visit them because I know that the neighbors are going to talk ... that they can be questioned about who I am. I don't want to hurt them."
Hide Caption
3 of 16
&quot;As a woman you face sexual violence, but as a man you have to face other kind of violence,&quot; said Osgur, a transgender man. &quot;I&#39;ve got beaten up several times because men in Turkey are very tough. I&#39;m not. They looked at me and called me queer. I was embarrassed and they beat me up.&quot; He told Teson that he hasn&#39;t talked to his father in three years. &quot;I was his girl, and he protected me. He always told me I should have been born a man, but when I told him (about my gender) he didn&#39;t accept me.&quot;
Photos:
"As a woman you face sexual violence, but as a man you have to face other kind of violence," said Osgur, a transgender man. "I've got beaten up several times because men in Turkey are very tough. I'm not. They looked at me and called me queer. I was embarrassed and they beat me up." He told Teson that he hasn't talked to his father in three years. "I was his girl, and he protected me. He always told me I should have been born a man, but when I told him (about my gender) he didn't accept me."
Hide Caption
4 of 16
Didem is a painter in love with the Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali. She would love to make a living of her art, but she finds it difficult being a transgender artist.
Photos:
Didem is a painter in love with the Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali. She would love to make a living of her art, but she finds it difficult being a transgender artist.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
&quot;When I first told my family about my real gender, I wrote a letter and ran away,&quot; Can, who works as a DJ, told Teson. &quot;Then my brother brought me to Istanbul and helped me. First it was the mastectomy and now, in a month, I will be operated again to remove my genitals. If I could, I wouldn&#39;t remove my ovaries. It is very problematic for my health.&quot; According to the rights group Transgender Europe, Turkey is one of 24 European countries that require people to be sterilized before a change in their gender identity is formally recognized.
Photos:
"When I first told my family about my real gender, I wrote a letter and ran away," Can, who works as a DJ, told Teson. "Then my brother brought me to Istanbul and helped me. First it was the mastectomy and now, in a month, I will be operated again to remove my genitals. If I could, I wouldn't remove my ovaries. It is very problematic for my health." According to the rights group Transgender Europe, Turkey is one of 24 European countries that require people to be sterilized before a change in their gender identity is formally recognized.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
Neva would hide the fact that she was transgender from her parents. &quot;I was a very shy child,&quot; she told Teson. She has been seeing her boyfriend for six years now, and his family knows she is transgender. &quot;If he loves me, I love him more. I know there&#39;s nothing forever, but I want to believe it is.&quot;
Photos:
Neva would hide the fact that she was transgender from her parents. "I was a very shy child," she told Teson. She has been seeing her boyfriend for six years now, and his family knows she is transgender. "If he loves me, I love him more. I know there's nothing forever, but I want to believe it is."
Hide Caption
7 of 16
Idil used to be a lawyer, but she ended up as a sex worker when she became a woman. As a transgender activist, she wants to help the younger generation to find other paths. &quot;Fifteen years ago, the transgender were from Mars,&quot; she told Teson. &quot;Now it&#39;s a bit better, but it is a Muslim society so it is tough.&quot;
Photos:
Idil used to be a lawyer, but she ended up as a sex worker when she became a woman. As a transgender activist, she wants to help the younger generation to find other paths. "Fifteen years ago, the transgender were from Mars," she told Teson. "Now it's a bit better, but it is a Muslim society so it is tough."
Hide Caption
8 of 16
Mirey loves poetry and is a writer himself. He hates people asking him private things about his sexual life or his libido when he started the hormone therapy to become a man. &quot;I feel normal,&quot; he told Teson. &quot;I (play) sports, I have a pet. ... When I look at me in the mirror, I see a handsome boy. I can cry, I can be emotional.&quot;
Photos:
Mirey loves poetry and is a writer himself. He hates people asking him private things about his sexual life or his libido when he started the hormone therapy to become a man. "I feel normal," he told Teson. "I (play) sports, I have a pet. ... When I look at me in the mirror, I see a handsome boy. I can cry, I can be emotional."
Hide Caption
9 of 16
Esmeray, an actress, writer, columnist and LGBT activist, is one of the few socially accepted transgender women in Turkey. She defined her sexual identity when she was 18. &quot;The situation hasn&#39;t changed much in these years,&quot; she said to Teson. &quot;We face the same problems; we still live in a patriarchal, homophobic and transphobic society.&quot;
Photos:
Esmeray, an actress, writer, columnist and LGBT activist, is one of the few socially accepted transgender women in Turkey. She defined her sexual identity when she was 18. "The situation hasn't changed much in these years," she said to Teson. "We face the same problems; we still live in a patriarchal, homophobic and transphobic society."
Hide Caption
10 of 16
Can, a transgender man, said he has felt male since he was 3 years old. &quot;Every time my beard grows, my voice changes or my body evolves, people get shocked,&quot; he said to Teson. &quot;Now I feel strong, I want to be a model for others.&quot;
Photos:
Can, a transgender man, said he has felt male since he was 3 years old. "Every time my beard grows, my voice changes or my body evolves, people get shocked," he said to Teson. "Now I feel strong, I want to be a model for others."
Hide Caption
11 of 16
Senem is a 54-year-old sex worker who lives in Istanbul&#39;s only LGBT refuge. &quot;I wanted to kill myself,&quot; she recalled to Teson. &quot;I heard of a young trans who jumped from the Bosphorus bridge and I thought, &#39;If she is in her 20s and she cannot make it, how could I?&#39; &quot; She was 16 when she was first attacked for being transgender and she still cries when she remembers it.
Photos:
Senem is a 54-year-old sex worker who lives in Istanbul's only LGBT refuge. "I wanted to kill myself," she recalled to Teson. "I heard of a young trans who jumped from the Bosphorus bridge and I thought, 'If she is in her 20s and she cannot make it, how could I?' " She was 16 when she was first attacked for being transgender and she still cries when she remembers it.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
Serkan had to flee his home when he told his family his real gender. &quot;I waited for 28 years because of my family,&quot; he said to Teson. &quot;I thought I could wait, but I couldn&#39;t stand anymore with that lie.&quot; Like all transgender people in Turkey, he had to be sterilized before his gender identity could be formally recognized. &quot;The night before the surgery, I felt like an animal in a cage waiting for some kind of investigation,&quot; he said. &quot;It was not my choice. I was forced to be sterilized, and that feels terrible.&quot;
Photos:
Serkan had to flee his home when he told his family his real gender. "I waited for 28 years because of my family," he said to Teson. "I thought I could wait, but I couldn't stand anymore with that lie." Like all transgender people in Turkey, he had to be sterilized before his gender identity could be formally recognized. "The night before the surgery, I felt like an animal in a cage waiting for some kind of investigation," he said. "It was not my choice. I was forced to be sterilized, and that feels terrible."
Hide Caption
13 of 16
&quot;I was studying at the university, and the board forced me to quit,&quot; Pinar said to Teson. &quot;Then I went into sex work. I suffered a lot. I was the second of my class, but what could I do? I wanted to live as a woman, but I couldn&#39;t find any job or pay for a house.&quot; She has since quit prostitution.
Photos:
"I was studying at the university, and the board forced me to quit," Pinar said to Teson. "Then I went into sex work. I suffered a lot. I was the second of my class, but what could I do? I wanted to live as a woman, but I couldn't find any job or pay for a house." She has since quit prostitution.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
Ela had to fight her family when she decided to start the process to become a woman. Today, her mother is supporting her. Her mother accompanied her during the surgical process and has been close to her ever since.
Photos:
Ela had to fight her family when she decided to start the process to become a woman. Today, her mother is supporting her. Her mother accompanied her during the surgical process and has been close to her ever since.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
Alex, an accountant, says it was difficult to find a job before he got his male ID. He started his process six years ago, and it was difficult because he didn&#39;t know what he was. &quot;I had seen the trans women, but I&#39;d never seen a trans man,&quot; he said to Teson. &quot;I wanted to be free, but I didn&#39;t know even where I should start.&quot; He had a lot of health and mental problems, he said. &quot;My only thought was to go to bed and wake up being a man. I considered to wait until my family had passed away.&quot; He said he now feels happy and &quot;completed.&quot;
Photos:
Alex, an accountant, says it was difficult to find a job before he got his male ID. He started his process six years ago, and it was difficult because he didn't know what he was. "I had seen the trans women, but I'd never seen a trans man," he said to Teson. "I wanted to be free, but I didn't know even where I should start." He had a lot of health and mental problems, he said. "My only thought was to go to bed and wake up being a man. I considered to wait until my family had passed away." He said he now feels happy and "completed."
Hide Caption
16 of 16
01 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED02 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED03 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED04 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED05 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED06 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED07 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED08 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED09 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED10 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED11 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED12 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED13 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED14 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED15 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED16 cnnphotos Transgender Turkey RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Transgender people in Turkey tell their heartbreaking stories
  • Some became sex workers because they had no other way to make a living

(CNN)Serkan Yonuk, a transgender man in Turkey, was finally able to trade his pink ID card for a blue one last year.

But before his gender identity could be legally accepted by the government, he had to have his ovaries surgically removed.
    "It was not my choice," he told photographer Miguel Angel Sanchez and his colleague, Nuria Teson. "I was forced to be sterilized, and that feels terrible."
    According to the rights group Transgender Europe, Turkey is one of 24 European countries that require people to be sterilized before a change in their gender identity is formally recognized.
    It is just one of the many challenges facing Turkey's transgender community -- a daily struggle that can mean life or death.
    Read More
    Photographer Miguel Angel Sanchez
    Photographer Miguel Angel Sanchez
    Writer Nuria Teson
    Writer Nuria Teson
    From January 2008 to April 2016, more transgender people had been murdered in Turkey -- 43 -- than any other European country, according to a report published earlier this year.
    And just last week, a prominent transgender activist named Hande Kader was brutally killed. The body of the 23-year-old sex worker was found mutilated and burned in Istanbul.
    "This community struggles to be accepted by a very conservative society where their options are too often limited to sex working," said Sanchez, an Istanbul-based photographer who interviewed transgender people in Turkey along with Teson. "We let them speak out, to define themselves in front of the camera...
    "They talked about many things related to this society, their goals, their relationship with their bodies, with their families, friends and even clients and the lack of rights that they are facing."
    The heartbreaking stories, some of which can be seen in the photo gallery above, share similar themes. Many of the people said they were rejected by their families because of their gender identity, and after leaving home they found it difficult to find work. Some, like Kader, turned to the sex industry because no one would hire them and they had no other way to make a living.
    "When (transgender people in Turkey) become sex workers, they face a lot of problems," Teson said. "They are raped, they are starved, they are sold. We met, for example, one woman who was explaining how she had to leave her house and then when she arrived in Istanbul, one of her clients attacked her and tried to kill her. She was kidnapped and kept in (an apartment) for some time and then she was abused for a long time. It's something that is happening very often."

    Social media

    Follow @CNNPhotos on Twitter to join the conversation about photography.

    Sanchez and Teson said it was very difficult to get transgender people into their studio. Because of the discrimination that's out there, many are understandably suspicious.
    Teson said the country has gotten more conservative in recent years.
    "If you talk to any of these transgender men and women that we have been in touch with, they will tell you how bad things were 20 years ago, how good they became for a while or the improvements they witnessed, but also how they feel that the situation somehow has taken a step back. It's going backwards," she said.
    They interviewed some activists but made a concerted effort to include many who weren't.
    "Some of them, they are tired because they really think that sometimes these kind of projects, they really don't help them," Sanchez said. "But when you talk to them finally they accept it and they say, in a way, 'If we don't talk about us, nobody will care about us.' "

    Photographer Miguel Angel Sanchez and writer Nuria Teson form the collective MasTeson. They are based in Istanbul. You can also follow their work on Facebook and Twitter.