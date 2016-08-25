Story highlights DEA sees huge increase in fentanyl testing submissions from law enforcement

The painkiller is 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin

(CNN) As the nation struggles with an epidemic that includes both prescription opioids and heroin, officials are alarmed by a new front in the war against opioids: illicit fentanyl.

Law enforcement agencies submit drug products to the Drug Enforcement Administration for testing. From 2013 to 2014, 426% more products tested positive for fentanyl, according to new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . In the same time period, deaths from synthetic opioids increased by 79%.

But that 79% might actually underestimate the number of deaths from synthetic opioids; the CDC was able to evaluate only the 27 states that had consistent death certificate reporting of the drugs involved in overdoses. The analysis did not include New Mexico, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania or Delaware, states that respectively had the second-, sixth-, eighth- and ninth-highest rates of overdose in the country.

The CDC estimates that the 27 states evaluated represent 75% of the synthetic opioid deaths in the country. In its analysis, it further drilled down on the states that have had the biggest rise in fentanyl-related deaths and seizures, hoping to better understand how illicit fentanyl is making an impact.

Though the number of heroin-related deaths is still greater than those from fentanyl, CDC behavioral scientist Matthew Gladden said, "the issue [of fentanyl] seems to be spreading and growing. The number of samples law enforcement submits for testing is still increasing and spreading."