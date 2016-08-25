This photo of a couple saying goodbye is breaking hearts

Story highlights The Gottschalks have been married since 1954

(CNN) A photo posted online showing an elderly couple holding hands and crying has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

The reason is more heart-wrenching than the picture.

Wolf and Anita Gottschalk of Surrey, B.C, have been married for 62 years. But they were admitted into separate nursing homes and, for the last eight months, have been forced to live apart.

Every other day, a member of their family, usually their granddaughter Ashley Bartyik, drives the 40 minutes so they can see each other. Every time it's time to say goodbye, there are tears.

"It's an emotional outburst from both of them," Bartyik told CNN.

