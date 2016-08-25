Breaking News

Champions League: Barcelona to face Manchester City in Guardiola reunion

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 7:45 AM ET, Fri August 26, 2016

Real MadridGareth Bale's Real Madrid is hoping to make history by becoming the first club to successfully defend the Champions League title. No team has managed the feat since Europe's top tournament was revamped in 1992.
BarcelonaLast season, Lionel Messi and co.'s title defense ended at the semifinal stage. The Spanish champion will be one of the favorites again this time. Luis Suarez, Neymar and Ivan Rakitic were all outstanding last season -- and don't forget a certain Andres Iniesta.
Bayern MunichAlways in the mix, the German champion will hope to improve on last season's semifinal performance. New manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has won the competition three times as a coach, has added to his squad with the acquisition of teen midfield star Renato Sanches -- who helped Portugal win the Euro 2016 title.
Atletico MadridThe Spanish club suffered heartbreak in May's final -- losing out to rival Real on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Milan. It was the second time in three years that Diego Simeone's side had gone close to winning the competition. He'll be hoping France star Antoine Griezmann returns from Euro 2016 all fired up.
JuventusIt might have lost Paul Pogba to Manchester United, but Italy's "Old Lady" is still a team to be feared. The perennial Serie A champion splashed out $99 million on Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain in the off-season, while its impressive defensive core remains. It will be a tough nut to crack under coach Massimiliano Allegri.
Paris Saint-GermainThe French champion reached the quarterfinal stage last season before being beaten by Manchester City. Its iconic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has left to join Manchester United, but new coach Unai Emery has brought in Real Madrid's Jese and Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak from his former club Sevilla.
Borussia DortmundBack in the competition after spending last year in the Europa League, Dortmund will be one of the teams to fear. Its style of fast, free-flowing football has been one of the most exciting on the continent over the past year and, led by the likes of Marco Reus and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it could reach the knockout stages.
Manchester CityThe English team reached the last four for the first time in its history before somewhat meekly losing to Real Madrid. New coach's Pep Guardiola first task was to bring the club through the qualifying stages. The former Bayern and Barcelona coach has already spent big on signing Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, Leroy Sane and John Stones.
Story highlights

  • Barcelona drawn with Manchester City
  • Champion Real Madrid with Dortmund
  • Juventus in same group as Arsenal
  • Final in Cardiff on June 3, 2017

(CNN)Pep Guardiola is heading back to Barcelona after his Manchester City side was paired with the Spanish giant for the group stage of the Champions League in Thursday's draw.

Guardiola won 14 major trophies during his tenure at Camp Nou, before leaving in 2012.
    The 45-year-old, who then led Bayern Munich to three successive Champions League semifinals, arrived in England at the end of last season after replacing Manuel Pellegrini as City coach.

    Friends reunited

    While it has been four years since Guardiola left Barcelona, his legacy still remains.
    Under Guardiola, Barcelona rewrote the football manual -- his philosophy of "tiki-taka" brought a whole new dimension to the game and changed the way it was played across the world.
    Leicester's Fuchs on UEFA Champions League
      Leicester's Fuchs on UEFA Champions League

    His two European triumphs and three domestic league titles came at a time when the team appeared unbeatable.
    But both have moved on -- Guardiola at City after winning three straight league titles with Bayern, and Barcelona at its imperious best under current coach Luis Enrique.
    Read: Pep Guardiola links 'unavoidable'
    This will not be the first time Guardiola has returned to Barcelona -- that came with Bayern Munich in 2015. On that occasion, Barcelona won through to the final after a 5-3 aggregate victory.
    City reached the semifinals last season before going down to eventual champion Real Madrid -- and Guardiola has his work cut out if he is to bring the trophy back to England anytime soon.

    La Liga to dominate?

    The soccer fans stoking Israeli-Palestinian tensions
    The soccer fans stoking Israeli-Palestinian tensions

      The soccer fans stoking Israeli-Palestinian tensions

    There may be 32 teams fighting it out to become Europe's top team but it's difficult to look past the usual suspects.
    Spain has provided the winners for the past three seasons -- with two all-Spanish finals in that time.
    Last year it was Real Madrid which overcame Atletico on penalties in Milan to win an unprecedented 11th title.
    So how about a repeat this time around? Well that could be a problem for Real -- but perhaps not in the group stages.
    Real will face Borussia Dortmund, Sporting and Legia Warsaw -- a trio of clubs which most would expect Madrid to overcome and finish in the top two of Group F.
    No team has ever successfully defended the title since the competition was revamped in 1992 -- and there's a few who are determined to make sure Real doesn't make it.
    Luis Suarez has enjoyed a stellar year with Barcelona.
    Luis Suarez has enjoyed a stellar year with Barcelona.
    Read: Messi shirt makes Afghan child's dreams come true
    First up in terms of rivals is Barcelona -- the Spanish champion and one of the outstanding favorites.
    In Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Brazil star Neymar, Barca has a front three to give defenders nightmares.
    The trio was on fire last season, leading Barca to the league and cup double as well as the semifinals of the Champions League.
    It should have few problems qualifying from a group which includes City, Germany's Borussia Monchengladbach and Scottish champion Celtic.
    And don't forget Atletico Madrid -- a finalist twice in the past three years. Diego Simeone's side has suffered heartbreak on both occasions but will be a force to be reckoned with once again.
    The Spanish side has been paired with Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich, Dutch champion PSV Eindhoven and Russia's FC Rostov in Group D.

    Debut year

    Leicester's Ranieri on upcoming season
      Leicester's Ranieri on upcoming season

    If there's one name nobody had ever predicted to be involved with the Champions League draw, it would be Leicester City.
    The unfancied club stunned the sporting world last season by winning the English Premier League in some style -- finishing 10 points clear of its nearest rival.
    It received a somewhat favorable draw, with Porto, Club Bruges and FC Copenhagen providing the opposition.
    Leicester City won the Premier League title for the first time in its history last season.
    Leicester City won the Premier League title for the first time in its history last season.
    Midfielder Riyad Mahrez has become one of the most coveted players in European football, while Jamie Vardy was one of the outstanding goalscorers in the league last season.
    Few give Claudio Ranieri's side much of a chance of going deep into the tournament after losing key midfielder N'Golo Kante to Chelsea and the team's stuttering start to the domestic campaign.
    But as the club motto will tell you, "Foxes are never beaten."

    Italian joy?

    Juventus reached the final in 2015 -- and while it might have lost Paul Pogba to Manchester United, the Italian champion remains a formidable prospect.
    Beaten by Bayern Munich in the first knockout phase last year, Juventus will be aiming to improve after winning its fourth domestic title in succession.
    The $99 million signing of Gonzalo Higuian and the arrivals of Barcelona's Dani Alves and Roma's Miralem Pjanic should give plenty of reason for encouragement.
    For the second season in a row, Massimiliano Allegri's side will face Spanish side Sevilla, as well as Lyon and Dinamo Zagreb.

    Tasty ties

    The draw has thrown up a number of potentially entertaining clashes, with England's Arsenal set to take on French champion Paris Saint-Germain in Group A, which also includes FC Basel and Bulgarian side Ludogorets.
    Benfica, which last won the competition in 1962 and has since finished as runner-up on five occasions, will fancy its chances of progressing through a group which includes Napoli, Dynamo Kiev and Besiktas.
    Tottenham, which finished third in England last season, faces CSKA Moscow, Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco in Group E.
    Who will win the Champions League at Bayern? Have your say on our Facebook page
    Brazil celebrates Olympic gold in men's football
    Brazil celebrates Olympic gold in men's football

      Brazil celebrates Olympic gold in men's football

    Full draw:
    Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, FC Basel, Ludogorets.
    Group B: Benfica, Napoli, Dynamo Kiev, Besiktas.
    Group C: Barcelona, Manchester City, Borussia Monchengladbach, Celtic.
    Group D: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, FC Rostov.
    Group E: CSKA Moscow, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham, Monaco.
    Group F: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting, Legia Warsaw.
    Group G: Leicester City, Porto, Club Brugge, FC Copenhagen.
    Group H: Juventus, Sevilla, Lyon, Dinamo Zagreb.