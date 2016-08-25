Italy earthquake: By the numbers

(CNN) The scale of damage from Wednesday's earthquake that shook central Italy is becoming clearer as rescue workers continue to dig through rubble to find survivors. One mayor said his town is " no more ." "There is nothing left here," another resident said . Here's a look at the devastation by the numbers:

250: Latest death toll, which is expected to rise

360: Estimated number of people injured

3: Major towns hit

The towns are Amatrice, Arquata del Tronto and Accumoli.

5,400: Estimated number of people involved in rescue efforts

That's the count for staffers with Italy's Civil Protection Agency. Other outside groups are helping too.

1,000: Estimated number of people displaced

17: Estimated number of hours a girl was trapped under rubble before she was rescued

6.2: Magnitude of earthquake that hit central Italy

12: Number of major earthquakes in Italy since 2000

The country's Apennine mountain range sits along a tectonic plate that has been a hotbed for tremors. Most recently in 2009, a 6.3 earthquake struck central Italy and killed 295 people.