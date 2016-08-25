Italy earthquake: By the numbers

(CNN)The scale of damage from Wednesday's earthquake that shook central Italy is becoming clearer as rescue workers continue to dig through rubble to find survivors. One mayor said his town is "no more." "There is nothing left here," another resident said. Here's a look at the devastation by the numbers:
250: Latest death toll, which is expected to rise
360: Estimated number of people injured
It's hard to quantify exactly how many people are still missing or hurt, as many remote towns attract seasonal visitors.
3: Major towns hit
The towns are Amatrice, Arquata del Tronto and Accumoli.
5,400: Estimated number of people involved in rescue efforts
That's the count for staffers with Italy's Civil Protection Agency. Other outside groups are helping too.
1,000: Estimated number of people displaced
17: Estimated number of hours a girl was trapped under rubble before she was rescued
6.2: Magnitude of earthquake that hit central Italy
12: Number of major earthquakes in Italy since 2000
The country's Apennine mountain range sits along a tectonic plate that has been a hotbed for tremors. Most recently in 2009, a 6.3 earthquake struck central Italy and killed 295 people.