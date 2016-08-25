Breaking News

Italy earthquake: By the numbers

By Kelly Chen

Updated 4:33 PM ET, Thu August 25, 2016

(CNN)The scale of damage from Wednesday's earthquake that shook central Italy is becoming clearer as rescue workers continue to dig through rubble to find survivors. One mayor said his town is "no more." "There is nothing left here," another resident said. Here's a look at the devastation by the numbers:

250: Latest death toll, which is expected to rise

360: Estimated number of people injured

    It's hard to quantify exactly how many people are still missing or hurt, as many remote towns attract seasonal visitors.

    3: Major towns hit

    The towns are Amatrice, Arquata del Tronto and Accumoli.

    5,400: Estimated number of people involved in rescue efforts

    That's the count for staffers with Italy's Civil Protection Agency. Other outside groups are helping too.

    1,000: Estimated number of people displaced

    17: Estimated number of hours a girl was trapped under rubble before she was rescued

    6.2: Magnitude of earthquake that hit central Italy

    12: Number of major earthquakes in Italy since 2000

    The country's Apennine mountain range sits along a tectonic plate that has been a hotbed for tremors. Most recently in 2009, a 6.3 earthquake struck central Italy and killed 295 people.
    Rescuers walk past the rubble of buildings destroyed by an earthquake on April 6, 2009 in Onna, Italy.
    These are the latest numbers as of August 25, 2016. CNN's Casey Hicks contributed to this report.