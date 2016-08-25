Italy earthquake: Girl pulled from rubble undergoes surgery

Are you in Italy? Are you affected by the earthquake? If it's safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on +44 7435 939 154 to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

Amatrice, Italy (CNN) A girl who endured nearly 17 hours in the rubble after this week's earthquake has undergone surgery and is doing well, Italian national news agency ANSA said late Thursday.

After mostly pulling bodies from the rubble, rescue crews in Pescara del Tronto were overjoyed Wednesday evening to hear what sounded like the cries of a survivor.

"Quiet! Quiet," they said, getting closer to the source of the sound.

An 8-year-old girl is rescued from the debris of a collapsed building in Pescara del Tronto.

The scene was captured on video by CNN affiliate Sky TG24.

A firefighter clawed at the debris, trying to get to her. "Come on. ... Come on. Slowly, slowly. Mind her head," they said to one another as onlookers applauded in support.

Suddenly there was a foot, a leg, and then the other leg.

The girl, later identified as 8-year-old Giorgia, was finally pulled out with great care to a rousing cheer. The body of her sister, 10, was next to her, ANSA said.

JUST WATCHED Surveying Italy's earthquake damage Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Surveying Italy's earthquake damage 01:26

Rescuers are desperate to find anyone who might miraculously have survived this week's quake that killed at least 250 people and injured more than 360 others in central Italy.

The Italian Council of Ministers approved a state of emergency for the regions affected by the earthquake Thursday, allocating 50 million euros of emergency funding.

A 4.1 magnitude aftershock on Thursday shook aid workers as they sorted through debris in the afternoon sun in the town of Amatrice, one of many tremors to have followed Wednesday morning's 6.2-magnitude quake that reduced villages to rubble.

A CNN crew in Amatrice was filming in front of a house when the structure partially collapsed, and others around it were completely flattened.

"People were just running onto the roads away from buildings in a panic. We saw our cameras shaking, and journalists here too were panicking," said CNN producer Margot Haddad.

It was more bad news for rescuers, who have been desperately combing through mountains of rubble for a second day. Wednesday's quake blocked off narrow streets in ancient towns, making the rescue operation extremely difficult.

Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas. Hide Caption 1 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26. Hide Caption 2 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It's unclear how many people remain trapped under debris. Hide Caption 3 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25. Hide Caption 4 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25. Hide Caption 5 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake. Hide Caption 6 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors. Hide Caption 7 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25. Hide Caption 8 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A bird's eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24. Hide Caption 9 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 10 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24. Hide Caption 11 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice. Hide Caption 12 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake. Hide Caption 13 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice. Hide Caption 14 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24. Hide Caption 15 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24. Hide Caption 16 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto. Hide Caption 17 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto. Hide Caption 18 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 19 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Residents take in the damage in Amatrice. Hide Caption 20 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy. Hide Caption 21 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto. Hide Caption 22 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 23 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 24 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24. Hide Caption 25 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto. Hide Caption 26 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 27 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Residents search for victims in Amatrice. Hide Caption 28 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 29 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto. Hide Caption 30 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice. Hide Caption 31 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 32 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man is pulled alive from the rubble. Hide Caption 33 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 34 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake. Hide Caption 35 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice. Hide Caption 36 of 36

With heavy lifting equipment just starting to reach isolated villages and towns that were cut off by landslides and building debris, people used tractors, farm equipment and simple hand tools to break through what was left of old stone villas.

In the town of Amatrice, closest to the epicenter every other house and building is destroyed. This used to be a convent. Crews are now working to clear the rubble. A photo posted by @atikacnn on Aug 25, 2016 at 1:19am PDT

"Many cases have shown in the past that even after two days, people can be rescued alive," said Luigi D'Angelo from Italy's Civil Protection agency. "So we want to continue."

CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen saw machinery moving in through the narrow lanes in Amatrice and rescuers using sniffer dogs to help find more bodies.

But rescuers, including foreign search crews, were also using sound detectors, hoping to find more survivors.

"They know right now it's a race against time. They believe it's about 72 hours those people would be able to survive," Pleitgen said.

The ancient church tower in Amatrice that miraculously survived the #italyquake #cnn A photo posted by Fred Pleitgen (@fpleitgencnn) on Aug 25, 2016 at 6:15am PDT

"In most cases, unfortunately, the only thing they're able to retrieve is their bodies and that's one of the reasons why we've seen the death toll rise so much overnight."

No happy stories here

Giorgia's survival is sadly an anomaly so far in the massive rescue operation, which involves more than 5,400 rescuers from Italy's Civil Protection agency, and many more from outside groups.

Residents in Saletta, Italy wait by the wreckage of their home. The elderly father of the family was inside when the earthquake struck. Search teams are still sifting through the rubble. A photo posted by @atikacnn on Aug 24, 2016 at 12:59pm PDT

In Saletta, a town of just 20 homes less than a mile from the quake's epicenter, an eerie quiet has taken over.

"We saw unfortunately only bodies pulled out," CNN contributor Barbie Nadeau said from the village, where 22 people were killed.

"We didn't see any happy stories here," she added.

Nadeau and her crew narrowly escaped injury when a home collapsed behind her in Saletta as she did a Facebook Live session Wednesday.

JUST WATCHED Building collapses live in Italy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Building collapses live in Italy 00:54

More than 1,200 people have been displaced by the quake, and Italy's Civil Protection agency said no residents were allowed to sleep in the devastated town of Amatrice on Wednesday night.

'We lost everything'

One of Thursday's aftershocks was another blow for Davide D'Angelo, a 78-year-old retired railroad worker who survived Wednesday's quake with his wife and two visiting adult daughters.

Davide D'Angelo

The aftershock knocked over what was left of his Amatrice-area home. D'Angelo and his family had escaped the house a day earlier, having been jolted awake by the main quake.

Before Thursday's collapse, a fireman had entered the damaged home to collect clothes, documents and the family's cat.

"I spent the best years of my life in these mountains," he said Thursday at a camp for displaced residents in Amatrice, holding back tears. "We lost everything."

He and his wife are not planning to rebuild. They intend to move to Aprilia, south of Rome, where his wife has property.

"There is nothing left here," he said. "There is no reason to stay."

Banding together

Home rental website AirBnB has offered a free service for those affected, displaying two options: "I need a place to stay" or "I can offer my place for free."

Some people on Facebook were independently offering up their homes for free, while an Italian report said that 75 refugees living in Calabria had made a donation to the relief effort.

Most survived the quake in the village of Sant'Angelo, which is home to just 300 people in the summer and fewer than 100 in the winter. But one mother and her child didn't make it, killed when the tremor hit as they slept.

On the balconies, bedsheets tied together in thick knots hang down -- they were used as escape routes after homes partly crumbled.

A group of teenagers here were listening to music in a field when the ground beneath them began to shake early Wednesday. Among them was Matteo Spuri, 19, who normally lives in Rome but was visiting with friends for a summer holiday.

"We looked back at the village and saw a cloud of dust, and we realized the village was destroyed," Spuri said.

The group set up a first-aid area in the field, and gave blankets to the elderly.

Valentina Gianni, a 16-year-old among them, said the teenagers had worked all through the night.

"We didn't know how long it was until ... we suddenly realized it was 7 a.m. We have been out helping people throughout the night and we're so tired," she said.

"What would really help is if all the damages here were recognized [by insurance companies]. To have [it] recognized 100% so that people can begin to rebuild."

The teens who set up a first-aid area in a field outside Sant'Angelo, from left to right: Valentina Gianni, Gabriele Paoletti, Matteo Spuri and Frederico Feliziani

Amatrice 'is no more,' says mayor

Italy is no stranger to deadly quakes.

In May 2012, a pair of earthquakes killed dozens of people in northern Italy, while in April 2009, a magnitude-6.3 earthquake hit the Aquila region of central Italy, killing 295. The earthquake Wednesday struck an area close to the 2009 disaster.

The towns at the epicenter of the quake -- Amatrice, Accumoli and Arquata del Tronto -- are scenes of devastation, with what were once charming three-story buildings pancaked by the disaster.

Collapsed and damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.

The Civil Protection agency said of the people killed, 193 were in the village of Amatrice and 11 in the nearby village of Accumoli. In Arquata del Tronto, which includes Pescara del Tronto, at least 46 were killed.

"The town is no more," Amatrice Mayor Sergio Pirozzi told Rai.

The towns, situated amid remote, mountainous terrain, are particularly popular in the summer with tourists seeking a scenic getaway from the heat of the city.