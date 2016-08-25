Historical treasures lost, damaged in Italian quake

Story highlights Hundreds of historical sites were damaged in the quake zone

At least two heritage sites in hard-hit Amatrice partially collapsed

(CNN) The earthquake that rattled central Italy has left hundreds of cultural and historical sites damaged or destroyed, Italy's minister of culture said Thursday.

Minister Dario Franceschini said at least 293 cultural heritage assets were damaged in the earthquake zone, according to CNN affiliate RIA.

Fifty were destroyed, RIA reported.

293 beni culturali colpiti solo nella zona più ristretta, la sfida è ricostruire i borghi. https://t.co/fWzRW5gCQP via @repubblicait — Dario Franceschini (@dariofrance) August 25, 2016

Among the structures or sites damaged were Cattedrale di Urbino , an ancient Roman Catholic cathedral in the city of Urbino, which suffered small structural cracks, the cultural ministry website said, as well as Monastero Santa Chiara in the city of Camerino.

The San Giuliano cathedral in the town of Macerata also sustained damage in Wednesday's magnitude-6.2 earthquake.