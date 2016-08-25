Usher hopes 'Hands of Stone' will lead to more films featuring great African Americans

(CNN) Usher Raymond wants Hollywood to take more risks when it comes to telling stories about African Americans. He believes his role in the upcoming boxing drama "Hands of Stone" is a start.

"It's films like this ["Hands of Stone"], major studios are taking risks on that are part of history," Raymond told CNN at the New York premiere of the film this week. "What greater way to tell amazing stories than look at history. I mean, if we could manage to go all the way back to King Leopold's 'Ghost' -- and go even further than that -- I think that would be amazing. Wouldn't it?"

Raymond plays Sugar Ray Leonard in the movie about the life of Panamanian boxer, Roberto Duran. The singer/actor said he trained rigorously for more than a year to play the boxing champion.

"I had Sugar Ray Leonard training me. He gave me all the secrets, all the secret sauce in terms of his movement, and the way he was mentally and the fact he thought of himself as a character in that time."

