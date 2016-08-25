Tika Sumpter on portraying Michelle Obama: 'Oh my God'

(CNN) How do you embody one of the most famous women in the world when you've never even met them? Ask Tika Sumpter. The actress plays Michelle Obama in the new movie "Southside With You."

"I read a bunch of books that had personal accounts of people who knew her," Sumpter told CNN at the film's Cinema Society premiere. "And also her brother's book, 'Game of Character,' it really informed me about who she was during that time and what she was about."

The film takes place all in one day, centered around Michelle and Barack Obama's very first date. In the movie Michelle, then Michelle Robinson, is worried about dating Barack since he's a summer associate at the law firm where she works, but he ultimately wins her over.

Sumpter, 36, who was also a producer on the film, said that getting the First Lady's mannerisms and speech pattern down was paramount. "I had a dialect coach ... [Michelle] is very on top of her words. She enunciates everything. She means every word. She stares at people in the face and she means what she means and she talks with passion."

