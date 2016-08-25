'Narcos' blasts into second season more addictive than ever

Los Angeles (CNN) When Netflix's "Narcos" debuted, it seemed to come with a built-in expiration date. Its central figure is drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, who lived a brutal life and died a relatively early death -- at some point he would die and that would be that. But that only makes the second season of this Netflix series more riveting, a morality tale that resonates far beyond its time, place and characters.

Indeed, despite its early '90s setting, this fact-based drama about the battle against narco-trafficker Escobar is a virtual primer on U.S. political adventures abroad, in which neutralizing the bad guy has often involved terrible collateral damage and getting into bed with people who might be even worse.

Netflix has offered higher-profile series, but none better or more addictive. And while the franchise's future is hazy beyond season two, this might be one of those instances when the end of a sensational two-year run is just the right time to declare victory and move on.

Escobar (Wagner Moura, again delivering one of the best TV performances of this or any other year) spent season one amassing power over the Medellín cartel; the latest installment chronicles his fall, as forces array against him on all sides. That includes not only the U.S. government and two intrepid FBI agents (Boyd Holbrook and "Game of Thrones'" Pedro Pascal) but the Cali cartel and a ruthless paramilitary force, backed by the CIA.

Having escaped from prison, Escobar remains a folk hero and near-mythic figure. Authorities seeking to capture him also discover that expecting the people of Medellín to cooperate is, as it's wryly observed, "like asking Chicago to rat out Michael Jordan."

