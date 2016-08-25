Story highlights The twins said they are estranged from their dad

(CNN) Mady and Cara Gosselin are teens now and speaking out about their estranged relationship with their father.

The 15-year-old twins told People they don't currently have a relationship with Jon Gosselin and Mady said she doesn't like that he has discussed them in recent interviews.

"He doesn't even know us," Mady said. "How can he dare to talk about us?"

The former star of "Jon and Kate Plus 8" has been in the limelight recently with the news that he was working part-time as a cook at a TGIFridays and as a DJ in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. He's discussed his relationship with the twins and sextuplets since the Gosselins divorced in 2009.

In a recent interview with CNN, Gosselin said he only gets to visit with a few of the kids.

