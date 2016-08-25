Story highlights
(CNN)Mady and Cara Gosselin are teens now and speaking out about their estranged relationship with their father.
The 15-year-old twins told People they don't currently have a relationship with Jon Gosselin and Mady said she doesn't like that he has discussed them in recent interviews.
"He doesn't even know us," Mady said. "How can he dare to talk about us?"
The former star of "Jon and Kate Plus 8" has been in the limelight recently with the news that he was working part-time as a cook at a TGIFridays and as a DJ in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. He's discussed his relationship with the twins and sextuplets since the Gosselins divorced in 2009.
In a recent interview with CNN, Gosselin said he only gets to visit with a few of the kids.
"I see the twins at the gate [of the house when he goes to pick up some of the other children]," he said. "Last time I did anything with Mady was a year and a half ago."
Mady told People her father "makes it seem like we're being kept from him, which is insane."
"He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don't want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen," she added.
Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight he is "very upset" by his daughter's comments.
"I love my children very much," he said. "I've always been there for them and I always will be. It's shocking."