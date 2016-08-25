About that Britney Spears, Justin Bieber rumor...

Story highlights Spears gave an interview to BBC Radio 1

She said she is a very private person

(CNN) Don't look for a song from Britney Spears and Justin Bieber anytime soon.

Spears has shot down chatter that she is collaborating with the Biebs. In an interview with BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday, the singer was asked if there was any truth to rumors they were working on a track together

"No, there's no truth to that at all," Spears said.

Instead talk turned to Bieber's nude photos -- which Spears called "insane"-- and her meeting him years ago.

"He walks into my hotel room and he was like a kid," Spears said. "Literally, he looked like he was 13 years old, but he was 16. And I was like, 'Who is this kid in my hotel?'"

