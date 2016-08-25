Remembering Aaliyah 15 years after her death

Story highlights Aaliyah died in a plane crash on August 25, 2001

She was 22 years old

(CNN) August 25 is a tough day every year for celebrity stylist Derek Lee.

It was on that day in 2001 that Lee's client and friend, superstar singer Aaliyah, died when her plane crashed shortly after takeoff in the Bahamas.

Lee was supposed to be on that flight, but at the last minute decided to stay an extra day to get in some beach time. He still grieves the crash which took the lives of several of his friends who joined the 22-year-old singer on the twin-engine Cessna 402B.

"In the beginning it was really hard to deal with," Lee told CNN. "It changes every year. This year I don't know how I am going to feel."

Thursday marks the 15th anniversary of the death of the superstar known to friends and fans as "Baby Girl."