(CNN) The Czech couple knew they were in trouble.

As heavy snow continued to fall, making the hiking trail they were walking on New Zealand's south island slippery and treacherous, they decided to make for a small warden's hut nearby.

That was when tragedy struck. Ondrej Petr, 27, fell down a steep slope, becoming trapped in a heap of rocks and broken branches.

His partner, Pavlina Pizova, also injured in the fall, attempted to help him, but he soon succumbed to his injuries and the extreme weather.

Pizova said she huddled next to his lifeless body for almost 24 hours, wrapping herself in as many layers as she could find and hoping against hope that help would come.

