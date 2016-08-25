Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Chinese boy gets head stuck in sofa

By Chieu Luu, CNN

Updated 1:57 AM ET, Thu August 25, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People crowd around a four-year-old boy who got his head stuck in a sofa.
People crowd around a four-year-old boy who got his head stuck in a sofa.

Story highlights

  • Firefighters rescue a child with his head stuck in a sofa
  • He's not the first child to have become stuck in a strange place

(CNN)Pipes, guardrails, sunroofs... and now a sofa.

Firefighters in southwest China rushed to the rescue of a four-year-old boy whose head became stuck in another usual place.
    The fire crew were responding to an emergency call from a massage parlor Saturday in Tongren, a city in Guizhou province.
    On arrival, the firefighters discovered the boy with his head caught in a large hole in the sofa.
    A Chinese boy&#39;s head pokes out of a sofa as firefighters try to rescue him.
    A Chinese boy's head pokes out of a sofa as firefighters try to rescue him.
    They used shears to snip off the sofa's cover before tearing apart the wooden frame to free the boy, who emerged unharmed.
    Tools were needed to free the boy.
    Tools were needed to free the boy.
    Read More
    This incident isn't the first time that a child with a head stuck in something has made headlines in China.
    In April 2016, firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to rescue a three-year-old toddler who got his head stuck in the sunroof of his dad's car.
    Firefighters come to the rescue of a boy stuck in a car sunroof.
    Firefighters come to the rescue of a boy stuck in a car sunroof.
    That same month, the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, reported on a five-year-old boy in the city of Wuhan, whose head became stuck between the metal bars of a window guardrail.
    In June 2016, local media reported two cases of boys whose heads were stuck in large water pipes.
    And it's not just children who've found themselves in sticky situations.
    In May, 2016, firefighters in Fujian, a province in southeast China, had to rescue a man who trapped his head in a washing machine.
    The man had been trying to fix the drum when his head became stuck.
    The man had been trying to fix the drum when his head became stuck.
    In 2015, a woman became trapped between two walls while trying to retrieve something she dropped.

    CNN's Alta Spells and intern Christy Leung contributed to this report