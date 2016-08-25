Chinese boy gets head stuck in sofa

Story highlights Firefighters rescue a child with his head stuck in a sofa

He's not the first child to have become stuck in a strange place

(CNN) Pipes, guardrails, sunroofs... and now a sofa.

Firefighters in southwest China rushed to the rescue of a four-year-old boy whose head became stuck in another usual place.

The fire crew were responding to an emergency call from a massage parlor Saturday in Tongren, a city in Guizhou province.

On arrival, the firefighters discovered the boy with his head caught in a large hole in the sofa.

A Chinese boy's head pokes out of a sofa as firefighters try to rescue him.

They used shears to snip off the sofa's cover before tearing apart the wooden frame to free the boy, who emerged unharmed.

Tools were needed to free the boy.

