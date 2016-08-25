Chinese boy gets head stuck in sofa

Story highlights
- Firefighters rescue a child with his head stuck in a sofa
- He's not the first child to have become stuck in a strange place
(CNN)Pipes, guardrails, sunroofs... and now a sofa.
Firefighters in southwest China rushed to the rescue of a four-year-old boy whose head became stuck in another usual place.
The fire crew were responding to an emergency call from a massage parlor Saturday in Tongren, a city in Guizhou province.
On arrival, the firefighters discovered the boy with his head caught in a large hole in the sofa.
They used shears to snip off the sofa's cover before tearing apart the wooden frame to free the boy, who emerged unharmed.
This incident isn't the first time that a child with a head stuck in something has made headlines in China.
In April 2016, firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to rescue a three-year-old toddler who got his head stuck in the sunroof of his dad's car.
That same month, the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, reported on a five-year-old boy in the city of Wuhan, whose head became stuck between the metal bars of a window guardrail.
In June 2016, local media reported two cases of boys whose heads were stuck in large water pipes.
And it's not just children who've found themselves in sticky situations.
In May, 2016, firefighters in Fujian, a province in southeast China, had to rescue a man who trapped his head in a washing machine.
In 2015, a woman became trapped between two walls while trying to retrieve something she dropped.