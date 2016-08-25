Breaking News

An eco oasis rising up in the desert? Photographing the 'City of Possibilities'

by Angelica Pursley, for CNN

Updated 4:23 AM ET, Fri August 26, 2016

French photographer Etienne Malapert first traveled to the city of Masdar in 2014, and returned a year later. He describes his experience photographing the 'city of possibilities: "When I went to Masdar, there were still very few images of the city out there. I did a lot of research but it was still difficult to find pictures. So I saw some of the buildings of course, but I didn't really know what to expect."
Sandstorm I
"From a distance the city looks like a big boat, dropped in the middle of the ocean, except on the sand."
Landscape I
"The exteriors around the city, it's basically almost all desert."
Electric installation I
"When I entered the city, I was quite surprised because the buildings are quite low, which means that you aren't really suffocated by a big mass of imposing architecture."
Electric installation V
"Well what struck me first, from a visual point of view, was that they are a mix of contemporary architecture and an architecture that I would say is imbued by local culture ."
Architecture VIII
"As I was spending my days outside, I was a little lost in the beginning."
Architecture VI
"I found it very elegant - the little side streets were very pretty, there's a lot of greens, there's fountains."
Architecture V
"And then as I continued my walks, I wanted to go further and further, go to areas like the one with the solar panels, go into the desert, outside of the main buildings, to see how it all worked."
Architecture I
"There is an image which is a field of solar panels, it looks a little like Star Wars, which took around 45 minutes to set up. There were a lot of elements to include in the frame, a lot of solar panels. I had to find a balance between the sky, the ground, and the panels."
Electric installation II
"I saw these fences, this kind of square, and I didn't know what it was, so I tried to find someone to ask but no one was around. I thought I would try to take a picture of it from above, because there was a building right next to it. I went up, took my photo, and then saw a worker coming down the staircase, so I asked him what it was -- but basically no one was able to tell me what it was. When I came back on my second trip, it was still there, in the same place."
Architecture III
"In front of Masdar City there is a place called Khalifa City, where I took a few photos, which are only pictures of villas. Really beautiful villas with really beautiful cars, with a style of architecture that is completely typical for the region."
Villa V
"I wanted to show, not the extravagance and the money in this country, but more so to show what the Emirates is like, and what Masdar is like."
Villa I
"There is a building that is very impressive, which is at the entrance to the city. This is the building that houses the library, the prayer room."
Library
"The building itself was very complicated to photograph, I don't think I've got a good photo of it. It's a dome or almost like a half-circle shell, and the exterior of it is entirely done in metal."
Prayer room
"I still have a bit of trouble calling this a city, I consider it more as an open-air laboratory. "
Architecture XIII
"The city was constructed as an open-air laboratory experiment actually, which is to say that everything that is studied in Masdar, in terms of energy research, ecology research -- I saw tests where they were treating water with algae. It is all done on site."
Lab I
"Was the city really as deserted as the photos show? Well, I did exaggerate that a little bit. But, in reality there are a few people around, I don't deny this, I also took photos and portraits of men and women there."
Sheikh
"This was a picture that I took at the entrance to Masdar City. The story behind this was really touching to me. I passed four construction workers who were on their break and I ended up chatting with them, because one of them spoke a bit of English. They asked me to have something to eat with them, and so we sat down in the grass and ate, and after that we took a nap together. I was really tired and for them it's customary because it's too hot to work at that time of the day. So by the end of it, I asked if I could photograph them, and they said "yes, yes, of course even if we're sleeping, go ahead."
Portraits IX
"While I've shown the people, I've shown them separately, because I like being quite direct, in the sense that if I want to show a building I'll show a building, if I want to show a person, I'll show a person."
Portraits XII
"I don't really like to mix everything together, for me it can kind of confuse the reading of the image."
Portraits IV
"This portrait shows a woman named Tara, who works for the city of Masfar. I had authorizations for the buildings I wanted to photograph but I still had to be accompanied."
Portraits XIV
(CNN)In 2006, plans were announced for the world's first carbon-neutral city.

The project -- helmed by British architecture firm Foster + Partners, was to be located in the desert of one of the world's most oil-dependent nations, the United Arab Emirates.
Understanding the need to diversify away from fossil fuels, the aim was to help the Middle Eastern state become a world leader in green energy.
    Located 11 miles south of Abu Dhabi, Masdar City would be home to 50,000 residents and serve 40,000 commuters.
    Its streets would be free of automobiles, with people ferried around in driverless electric cars. Thousands of solar panels would line the outskirts of the city, making Masdar self-sufficient. No carbon, no waste.
    But a decade on, things are looking very different to that dream.
    There are only around 300 residents living in Masdar, and all are graduates of the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology. The ambitious ideals of the original proposition have been scaled back.
    Chris Wan, design manager for Masdar City, told The Guardian earlier this year that the city's zero carbon dream would definitely not be coming true anytime soon.
    And with its completion date pushed back to 2030, it has been dubbed a green ghost town.
    The city's zero carbon dream will not be coming true anytime soon.
    Shooting on a large format camera, French photographer Etienne Malapert first traveled to the city in 2014, and returned a year later.
    He learned of the Masdar project while studying for his Bachelor's degree at Ecole D'art, in France.
    "I was looking for a place that could unite the topics of environment and architecture," he says. "It's something that speaks to me."
    CNN has interviewed Malapert to gain insight into the process of capturing this unique city in the Emirati desert.
    Can you describe the city of Masdar to us?
    When I first went to the city there were still very few images of Masdar available and so I didn't really know what to expect.
    When I did actually get there, I had to stay in Abu Dhabi, because when there weren't any hotels in Masdar itself yet. I would take the bus for an hour to get there in the mornings.
    I think in general, from the outside, it looks like a big ship which has been put on the sand.
    Upon entering the city, I was surprised because the buildings are quite low, which means that you aren't really suffocated by a big mass of imposing architecture.
    Malapert describes the city as appearing like a &quot;ship which has been put on the sand.&quot;
    Malapert describes the city as appearing like a "ship which has been put on the sand."
    I found it very elegant -- the little side streets were very pretty, there's a lot of greenery, there are fountains.
    And then as I continued my walks, I wanted to go further and further, go to areas like the one with the solar panels, go into the desert, which is a part of the city but is on the outside of the main buildings, to see what it really was, how it all worked.
    What were the most interesting aspects of architecture?
    I think the main thing to realize is that the entire city has been created as a single piece.
    To have an autonomous city, in this country, there are still quite a lot of challenges to solve; the heat, the wind, the sand... by enlisting the architects Foster + Partner, they came up with one of the simplest solutions to lower the temperatures, which was to bring all the buildings closer together to create spaces with shadow and lower the temperature of the city.
    They also built Masdar City on stilts, at a height of almost 6-8 meters, so that the wind, which carries away all the sand in the desert around, passes under the city and not through the streets.
    He describes the city as being &quot;created as a single piece.&quot;
    He describes the city as being "created as a single piece."
    Was there anything that surprised or shocked you?
    Surprised, yes. Actually, at the beginning it took me some time to get used to, because I had the sensation that the city was dead.
    All the people who work there are in their offices the whole day, there are still very few tourists -- at least when I went, in 2014-2015. And it's very hot. So people don't stay outside.
    As a photographer who was spending his days outside, I was a little lost in the beginning.
    This is why I often like to say that I still have a bit of trouble calling this a city, I consider it more as an open-air laboratory experiment.
    Everything from the new solar energy panels, new forms of energy, tests where they were treating water with algae -- everything is done on site. And this I found really interesting.
    Was the city as deserted as your photos show?
    I did exaggerate that a little bit.
    I wanted to show the city as I experienced it. But, in reality there are a few people around, I don't deny this. I also took portraits of men and women there, workers -- there are a lot of workers there.
    So while I've shown them, I've shown them separately, because I like being quite direct, in the sense that if I want to show a building I'll show a building, if I want to show a person, I'll show a person.
    I don't really like to mix everything together, it can confuse the reading of the image. So it was exaggerated a little bit, but there is still a very big feeling of emptiness and a sensation that this city is dead.
    What did you want to communicate with this project?
    When I went there, I didn't really have a project in mind.
    I wanted to discover something different which has nothing to do with what we can see in Europe. So, I ended up focusing as much on the architecture as the portraits, as all these electrical installations.
    As time went on it was really about trying to find a discourse between this completely futuristic architecture, and the people who live there, or who work there, I should say.
    Malapert also includes some portraits in his photo series.
    Malapert also includes some portraits in his photo series.
    About 80 percent of the people I met there were day workers.
    So these were Pakistani, Indian workers, and people from the Phillippines. I spent a lot of time with them.
    What I was trying to do was, not construct a story -- because there is no beginning, there is no end -- but to try and create a project which shows what this city is, without judging too much.
    It's a project that could create controversy, and I was not there for that at all, I really wanted to show this to people who were curious to see what a city of the future could look like.
    This article has had additional contributions by Sophia Chalmer.