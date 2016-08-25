Ryan Lochte charged by Brazilian authorities

Story highlights Brazilian police say Ryan Lochte charged with falsely reporting a crime

A teammate has already had to pay a five-figure fine to settle his legal trouble

Rio de Janeiro (CNN) US swimmer Ryan Lochte has been charged with falsely reporting a crime, Rio police said Thursday.

The department's chief has requested a letter be sent to Lochte explaining the legal process related to the charges, according to a statement.

The 12-time Olympic medalist will now be summoned to Rio, according to Tourist Support Special Precinct officials.

Lochte can opt to send a lawyer and does not need to appear in court.

If convicted, Lochte, 32, could face between one to six months in jail, although the judge could choose to levy a fine instead. There would be no negotiations in that case, Clemente Braune, a commissioner with the Special Tourist Police in Rio, said Thursday.

