Story highlights Suspended President Dilma Rousseff accused of breaking laws to hide a budget shortfall

Two-thirds vote in Senate required for impeachment; vote set for next week

Rio de Janeiro (CNN) With the Olympics party over, Brazil faced a sobering reality Thursday as its Senate opened the impeachment trial against suspended President Dilma Rousseff, the country's first female leader.

She is accused of illegally doctoring accounts ahead of her re-election in 2014 to hide a budget shortfall and to keep funding popular social programs.

Rousseff denies wrongdoing and calls the entire process a technical coup d'état driven by politicians implicated in a massive corruption investigation.

"When Brazil or when a president is impeached for a crime that they have not committed, the name we have for this in democracy, it's not an impeachment, it is a coup," she told journalists in May after the Senate voted to launch the proceedings.