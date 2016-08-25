Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Can 'connected' conservation save the rhino?

Updated 9:46 AM ET, Thu August 25, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

rhino poaching price horn marketplace africa spc_00033228

    JUST WATCHED

    Can data save Africa's rhinos from the guns of poachers?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(42 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Rhino poaching spiraling out of control
  • Sensors, drones, and thermal imaging could turn the tide

(CNN)Rhino poaching has reached "crisis point," and it is driving the species ever closer to extinction, according to conservationists.

From a population of 500,000 in the early 20th century, just 29,000 rhinos remain in the wild today.
    The vast majority are located in South Africa, which lost a record 1,215 animals to poachers in 2014, a sharp increase from 668 in 2012.
    With well-resourced criminal syndicates determined to harvest the rhinos for their horns, that fetch more than gold, diamonds or cocaine on the black market, conservationists are under pressure to find solutions before the charismatic creatures disappear forever.

    Tech solution

    Read More
    On a private reservation at Kruger National Park, home to most of South Africa's rhinos, rangers are putting their faith in advanced technology to turn the tide.
    Big haul of smuggled ivory seized in South Sudan
    1.2 metric tons of ivory seized in Sudan
    The 62,000-hectare reserve is surrounded by electrified fences equipped with Wi-Fi enabled sensors that feed information to a control room. The site is covered by surveillance cameras, and the access gates require biometric identification.
    "Once someone has gone through the fence we know about it," says Reserve Warden David Powrie "Secondly our rangers know about it....to do the work before the shot is fired and before the rhino dies. That's where the difference comes in -- communication in real time."
    The initiative has been led by Bruce Watson, a ranger and property owner at the reserve, and an executive at tech company Dimension Data. Watson leveraged his connections with Cisco Systems to build the unique network.
    "The (local) infrastructure is very limited so we have had very little to work with," says Watson. "But what we have created is a tech solution in terms of the internet of things around connected conservation."

    Phase two

    The next phase of the project will see the introduction of thermal imaging, seismic sensors around the perimeters of the reserve, and drones patrolling the skies.
    The rangers will combine these new capabilities with traditional sniffer dogs and trained soldiers on the ground, as part of a co-ordinated effort to catch and deter poachers.
    Record number of rhinos slaughtered last year in Africa
    Record number of rhinos slaughtered last year in Africa
    This approach already appears to be bearing fruit, with almost six months since the last discovery of a dead rhino in the reserve. However the prohibitive cost of $1.5 million per year for the system will keep it out of the reach of less wealthy institutions.
    Ultimately, raising awareness could prove more important than technology in the battle to save the rhino, according to leading local conservationist Dave Varty.
    "I think that in the source markets that are buying rhino horn - at a higher level -- it's really becoming uncool to be part of that thing," he says. "I think in society in the east there's a change of attitude."
    But on the reserve, rangers are leaving nothing to chance.
    In this photo taken in December 2013, the northern white rhino Nabire walks around in her enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic. Nabire died of a ruptured cyst on Monday, July 27, leaving only a few northern white rhinos left in the world.
    Photos: The great white rhino hope
    In this photo taken in December 2013, the northern white rhino Nabire walks around in her enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic. Nabire died of a ruptured cyst on Monday, July 27, leaving only a few northern white rhinos left in the world.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    In Kenya, where three of the four remaining northern white rhinos live, armed guards prevent poaching.
    Photos: The great white rhino hope
    In Kenya, where three of the four remaining northern white rhinos live, armed guards prevent poaching.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    Sudan is one of a handful of northern white rhinos left worldwide.
    Photos: The great white rhino hope
    Sudan is one of a handful of northern white rhinos left worldwide.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    As the only male, the fate of the subspecies depends on Sudan. Though he is too old to mate, scientists are hoping to impregnate other females using his sperm.
    Photos: The great white rhino hope
    As the only male, the fate of the subspecies depends on Sudan. Though he is too old to mate, scientists are hoping to impregnate other females using his sperm.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    In addition to round-the-clock security, the conservancy has put radio transmitters on the animals and dispatches incognito rangers into neighboring communities to gather intelligence on poaching.
    Photos: The great white rhino hope
    In addition to round-the-clock security, the conservancy has put radio transmitters on the animals and dispatches incognito rangers into neighboring communities to gather intelligence on poaching.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    Rhinos are targeted by poachers, fueled by the belief in Asia that their horns cure various ailments.
    Photos: The great white rhino hope
    Rhinos are targeted by poachers, fueled by the belief in Asia that their horns cure various ailments.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    Many extreme measures have been adopted to save the rhino. Last year, the Rhinos Without Borders moved 100 black rhinos from South Africa -- which holds 80% of Africa&#39;s rhino population -- to Botswana, which has the lowest poaching rate in the continent.
    Photos: The great white rhino hope
    Many extreme measures have been adopted to save the rhino. Last year, the Rhinos Without Borders moved 100 black rhinos from South Africa -- which holds 80% of Africa's rhino population -- to Botswana, which has the lowest poaching rate in the continent.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    Nabire white rhino FILE02 Sudan white rhino 0416Suni last northern white rhinorhino extinct northern whiteirpt white rhinorhinos without borders dead rhinoAndBeyond and Rhinos without borders moving rhinos