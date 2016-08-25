(CNN) Afrobeats dance-offs, arguments about jollof and kente cloth at prom.

Twitter users have been imagining what life would be like if Africa was a school.

#ifAfricaWasAschool Chad would be that ghost student noone knew existed until they saw them at Graduation

Africa's rich and diverse culture was celebrated; from cuisine to clothing

Parent-teacher association meetings were re imagined.

#IfAfricaWasASchool PTA meetings will be like: pic.twitter.com/lnL4r509Yd

Prom outfits would feature bespoke African-inspired designs.

#IfAfricaWasAschool prom would be lit🔥 pic.twitter.com/o5zm4rRYyP

Is this what dance club would look like?

#IfAfricaWasASchool dance club would be dominated by West Africans & no other region would dare to compete with them pic.twitter.com/mfH3CcXZMf — Hibz (@Hibzx) August 25, 2016

And what about the food?

#IfAfricaWasASchool the cafeteria would be so lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/75IWau5Jxt — Lil Dounz (@Douniya_A) August 25, 2016

Cultural clashes were presented as spats between students

Will we ever hear the end of the jollof debate?

Ghana and Nigeria would have an argument about Jollof in English class...daily. #IfAfricaWasASchool pic.twitter.com/hYi8cLvnY0 — ️ (@antiIoud) August 25, 2016

Apparently not...

#IfAfricaWasASchool



Ghanaian students when the school cafeteria only serves Nigerian jollof. pic.twitter.com/BqZGkOYQIQ — . (@Bhattousai) August 25, 2016

And don't forget the school yard fights.

#IfAfricaWasASchool when sudan and south sudan see each other in the cafeteria. pic.twitter.com/RmTXhXnb4Y — mamush (@JonAsfaw13) August 24, 2016

Twitter users liberally sprinkled their #ifAfricawasaschool tweets with gifs, vines and memes to illustrate their points

Fictional character Joanne The Scammer, created by comedian Branden Miller, even got thrown into the mix.

#IfAfricaWasASchool

Ethiopia when it sees Eritrea in the hallway pic.twitter.com/yrWcwE8CE5 — EthioLinked (@EthioLinked) August 25, 2016

The resourceful kept the conversation current by using pictures from the Rio 2016 Olympic games.

#IfAfricaWasASchool Ghanaians when they rush to the school cafeteria for lunch & they only serve Nigerian jollof pic.twitter.com/UOwtwPHXHy — Young Wealth (@Skiwo) August 25, 2016

A few tweets with vines made a huge impact, this one has over 3,000 retweets, and counting.

Some took the opportunity to comment on more serious issues using the school metaphor.

From what happens to Africa's resources.

#IfAfricaWasASchool other schools would take our books and then wonder why we don't graduate — Sabrina (@_xsabrinaa) August 25, 2016

To the curriculum.

#IfAfricaWasASchool we would finally get to have a history class that teaches us we were more then slaves ... — Flea Larcen (@WhoIsFlea) August 25, 2016

To relationships between countries.

Remember #IfAfricawasabar?

She recently gave a TED talk, telling the story behind the hashtag going viral, and explaining how, in her opinion, young Africans have found their voice on Twitter.

"People were using the hashtag to connect," Mohutsiwa said. "People were connecting over their African-ness. So for one week in July, Twitter became a real African bar."