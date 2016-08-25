Story highlights
- The hashtag #IfAfricawasaschool is being used to talk about culture and politics
- Twitter users around the world are joining in to poke fun at African countries
(CNN)Afrobeats dance-offs, arguments about jollof and kente cloth at prom.
Twitter users have been imagining what life would be like if Africa was a school.
Africa's rich and diverse culture was celebrated; from cuisine to clothing
Parent-teacher association meetings were re imagined.
Prom outfits would feature bespoke African-inspired designs.
Is this what dance club would look like?
And what about the food?
Cultural clashes were presented as spats between students
Will we ever hear the end of the jollof debate?
Apparently not...
And don't forget the school yard fights.
Twitter users liberally sprinkled their #ifAfricawasaschool tweets with gifs, vines and memes to illustrate their points
Fictional character Joanne The Scammer, created by comedian Branden Miller, even got thrown into the mix.
The resourceful kept the conversation current by using pictures from the Rio 2016 Olympic games.
A few tweets with vines made a huge impact, this one has over 3,000 retweets, and counting.
Some took the opportunity to comment on more serious issues using the school metaphor.
From what happens to Africa's resources.
To the curriculum.
To relationships between countries.
Remember #IfAfricawasabar?
This is not the first time Africa has been re imagined on Twitter, in July 2015 a prompt from writer Siyanda Mohutsiwa sparked 60 thousand tweets using the hashtag #IfAfricawasabar.
She recently gave a TED talk, telling the story behind the hashtag going viral, and explaining how, in her opinion, young Africans have found their voice on Twitter.
"People were using the hashtag to connect," Mohutsiwa said. "People were connecting over their African-ness. So for one week in July, Twitter became a real African bar."